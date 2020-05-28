Prince Williams talks mental health in new doc on the BBC – how to watch

It’s not usually we get to see the Royal Household on TV, except they’re getting married or waving from a balcony.

However this new documentary permits us to spend time with Prince William as he goes about his work campaigning for higher understanding of mental health points. In trustworthy and open conversations, he talks about his personal battles with nervousness, how parenthood affected his mental health and the assist system he and the Duchess present for one another.

Right here’s what else you may anticipate in tonight’s documentary…

What’s Soccer, Prince William and Our Mental Health?

Aston Villa fan Prince William loves soccer and cares deeply about selling good mental health in the UK. Lately he has mixed these two passions, and is attempting to use soccer as a approach of encouraging males to talk about their mental health points. With suicide being an enormous drawback for younger males, it’s a significant situation to deal with, and the Duke of Cambridge is making this a part of his duties as President of the Soccer Affiliation.

This BBC One documentary was granted entry to the Duke over the course of a 12 months (together with a interval of lockdown the place he seems through Zoom) as he meets footballers and younger males who’re tackling their very own mental health points. These embody former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, footballer turned Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and the gamers of Sands United, a soccer workforce arrange to assist males address miscarriage.

The programme reveals the Prince having frank chats with these males about their experiences and what may be carried out to assist males open up.

Has Prince William carried out a programme like this earlier than?

Sure, you could keep in mind his ground-breaking documentary, A Royal Staff Speak: Tackling Mental Health, which aired final 12 months. Prince William sat in a soccer dressing room with England supervisor Gareth Southgate, sports activities presenter Dan Walker, and footballers Peter Crouch, Thierry Henry, Danny Rose and Jermaine Jenas, for a frank dialogue about mental health battles and the difficulties males face when speaking about their feelings. It was a strong watch that impressed the BBC to fee Soccer, Prince William and Our Mental Health.

When is Soccer, Prince William and Our Mental Health on TV?

You’ll be able to catch the Prince’s documentary on BBC One tonight at 8.05pm, following the Clap for Carers.

Is there a trailer for Soccer, Prince William and Our Mental Health?

Sure there’s, test it out right here:

The place can I learn extra about the work Prince William is doing?

This documentary goes hand in hand with the work Prince William has been doing as a part of his Heads Up marketing campaign. To learn extra about the work he’s doing to encourage folks to talk about their mental health through their love of soccer, click on right here.

Soccer, Prince William and Our Mental Health is on BBC One tonight at 8.05pm. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.