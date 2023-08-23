Princes George, Louis, As Well As Charlotte, As Well As Princess Charlotte, Can’t Have Dinner Alongside William And Kate:

It is said that Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t let Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince George eat with them at holidays and formal meals.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, told Harper’s Bazaar that the royal children can’t eat with their parents at official dinners or on holidays. The chef told the Mirror that the rule is because the children need to learn how to have “polite conversation.”

The young members of the Royal Family follow a different set of rules than the rest of the family. This makes them stand out both in public and in their own homes.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, As Well As Prince Louis Are Not Free From The Rules That Govern Their Upbringing:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Louis have been taught proper royal behavior from a young age. They are not free from the rules that guide their training.

One of these strange customs is that the young royals are kept away from their parents at official meetings, even on holidays like Christmas. This is true for William and Kate Middleton’s children as well.

Harper’s Bazaar says that at public meals, the young heirs don’t sit with their parents but instead at a table just for kids.

It is said that they will keep doing this until they learn “the craft of polite conversation,” which is a skill that people need to know in order to talk to each other.

McGrady Told The Story Of How Princes William And Harry Were Bribed To Eat Vegetables At Meals:

This means that even at the most joyous events, like Christmas feasts, children are sent away to be with their peers. Even though they are royal children, they are just kids like the rest of us who don’t want to eat their veggies.

McGrady remembered how Princes William and Harry were persuaded to eat vegetables at meals by giving them gifts. He said, “The royal nursery wasn’t just for teaching the young royals how to think, but also how to eat.”

“Their nanny was always in charge of the menu to make sure they ate well-balanced meals with a lot of healthy vegetables and new dishes that adults eat.”

McGrady Remembered Putting Veggies In One Of The Boys’ Favorite Foods To Get Them To Eat Them:

McGrady remembers getting veggies into the boys’ meals by putting them in one of their meals of choice, like mashed potatoes.

And after all that work to encourage the boys to eat nutritiously and eat there greens, McGrady stated that Diana was very encouraging of her boys’ healthy eating habits, but she was also going to sneak them out to McDonald’s as a special treat.

McGrady stated that the three kids would eat in the nursery with their nannies. “Until they were sufficiently mature to behave themselves at the table, the kids always ate at the nursery,” he said.

Nanny Was Always In Charge Of The Menu, So The Royal Children Always Ate Well Rounded Meals:

The former royal cook also talked about how important it was for the royal children’s carers to “educate” their taste buds. McGrady said, “The royal nursery wasn’t just for teaching the young royals how to think, but also how to eat.”

“Nanny was always in charge of the menu to make sure they ate well-balanced meals with lots of healthy vegetables and new grown-up dishes,” he said. The cook said it wasn’t easy to get Prince William as well as Prince Harry to eat their veggies.

He said that the two were paid to eat their veggies at royal meals, and if that didn’t work, he would hide the vegetables within their favorite foods if that didn’t work either.

When Diana Brings The Royal Kids To McDonald’s, They Sometimes Get Extra Treats:

McGrady says that even though people tried to convince the royals to consume their veggies, Diana still took her two sons to McDonald’s as a treat sometimes.

Before, the former royal cook, who worked for Queen Elizabeth for 15 years, told us some important things about her food. For example, she did not consume pasta, potatoes, or anything else with a lot of starch.

Only if it was for a state dinner was it okay. Her main meal, which was usually fish or chicken grilled on the grill, was always served with two veggies.

The Late Royal Loved Chocolate Biscuit Cake More Than Anything Else:

She also liked a big salad as well as some fresh fruit. The late queen would even eat bananas in a very particular way.

McGrady told Recipes Plus that when she eats a banana, she cuts off the ends, cuts it in half lengthwise, and then cuts it into small pieces to eat with a fork.

When it came to sweets, the late royal loved chocolate biscuit cake so much that she took it with her everywhere she went.

McGrady said that if Elizabeth was to visit Windsor Castle where there was still chocolate cake left over, a top cook would take a train to bring it to her.

McGrady said, “Now, the Chocolate Biscuit Cake happens to be the only cake that keeps coming back every day until it’s all gone.”

“She’ll take a small piece every day until there’s only one small piece left, but you have to pack that up because she wants to eat the whole cake.”