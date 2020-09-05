‘Princess Bride’ Cast Reunites for Democratic Party Fundraiser

The forged of Rob Reiner’s 1987 movie “The Princess Bride” is reuniting for a digital script studying and fundraiser benefitting the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Reiner, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal will learn the script on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. CT, adopted by a Q&A with the forged hosted by comic Patton Oswalt. A donation is required to attend the digital occasion, although there isn’t any minimal quantity listed.

With Wisconsin being an important swing state within the upcoming presidential election, donations “might be used to make sure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White Home,” in line with the occasion’s web site.

Elwes, who portrayed Westley within the movie, tweeted out the occasion on Friday together with the hashtag #DumpTrumperdinck, evaluating President Trump to the film’s villain, Prince Humperdinck.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz responded to Elwes’ tweet together with his twist on one of many movie’s most well-known quotes, making it clear that he doesn’t agree with the politicization of the film.

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That’s the sound of final struggling,” Cruz wrote above a screenshot of a tweet from Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “My coronary heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Each ‘Princess Bride’ fan who desires to see that good film preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.”

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That’s the sound of final struggling. My coronary heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Each Princess Bride fan who desires to see that good film preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.” pic.twitter.com/mbUs4y6Ro0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020

Elwes then quote-tweeted Cruz’s response, saying to him “When you solely left the hearth swamp you chilly be part of us,” as soon as once more referencing the movie and utilizing the hashtag #Dumptrumperdinck.

The information was first reported by Deadline.