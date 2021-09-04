Princess Charlene of Monaco was hospitalized in South Africa

Princess Charlene of Monaco (EFE / EPA / SEBASTIEN NOGIER)

Princess Charlene of Monaco is stable after being hospitalized last Wednesday in South Africa – the country where this former Olympic swimmer grew up – for complications of an ENT infection you contracted last May, sources of its foundation informed this Friday.

As confirmed by Chantell Wittstock, director of the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco, to the AFP agency, has already been discharged.

“Her medical team is currently evaluating her, but has confirmed that the princess is stable.”, the Foundation transmitted to the South African portal Times.

Albert II’s wife, 43, It is entered under an alias, as the local media had uncovered early this Friday News24, in the coastal South African city of Durban, at the Netcare Alberlito Hospital.

His hospitalization was later confirmed by the Princess Foundation, which has offices in South Africa to develop humanitarian work (especially focused on the field of water and swimming) and conservation.

“Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco she was taken to the hospital by ambulance last Wednesday night after fainting due to complications from the serious ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May “, indicated, cited by Times, that institution.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife, Princess Charlene (EFE / Sebastien Nogier)

Despite inquiries from the news agency EFE, the Foundation did not offer immediate confirmation of the information regarding the princess consort’s state of health.

Since contracting the infection in May, Charlene from Monaco had to undergo several surgeries in South Africa. The last one confirmed by the Palace of the Principality was last August.

Albert II and Charlene completed ten years of marriage last July, but the princess was still convalescing in South Africa.

Born in Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), her family former Olympic swimmer He moved to South African lands when she was 11 years old.

She has been in this southern country at least since last March, when she was seen among those attending the funeral of the former king of the Zulu (majority ethnic group in South Africa) Goodwill Zwelithini.

(With information from EFE)

