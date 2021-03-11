Princess Diana Interview Documentary Series Sells Major Territories

U.Okay. manufacturing funding and distribution company Drive has offered two-part documentary collection “The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess” to Channel 9 in Australia, REELZ within the U.S., TV 2 in Norway, Servus TV in Austria, RTL Netherlands and TVNOW in Germany, to broadcast this yr.

Produced by Minnow Movies for U.Okay. broadcaster ITV, the collection focuses on the controversial 1995 interview when Diana, Princess of Wales, poured her coronary heart out on present affairs present “Panorama” to BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

The collection appears at what led to this watershed second and hears from those that witnessed her marriage descend into tragedy and, via beforehand unseen paperwork and pictures, in addition to eyewitness territory from contained in the interview room, uncover how and why this extraordinary interview took place.

Drive has additionally offered 13-episode true crime collection “Toxic Liaisons” to AMC Networks’ streamer Sundance Now for North America; coral survival documentary “Reef Rescue” to NHK in Japan and PBS NOVA within the U.S.; LGBTQ centered documentary “Cured” to Israel’s Sure, ORF in Austria and SVT in Sweden; and 30-episode helicopter medics collection “Helicopter ER” to Sky New Zealand and Spike within the Netherlands.

“Catfish U.Okay.”

ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios U.Okay.

SERIES

“Catfish U.Okay.,” the U.Okay. model of cult U.S. present “Catfish: The TV Present” will premiere 4 episodes on MTV U.Okay. this spring, with six extra episodes to observe later within the yr.

Produced by ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios U.Okay., “Catfish U.Okay.” is the primary worldwide model of U.S. present. It follows the real-life tales of people in on-line relationships with companions they’ve by no means met in particular person.

Radio and TV presenter Julie Adenuga (“Greatness Solely”) and author and filmmaker Oobah Butler (“Vice Life Hacks With Oobah Butler”).

“Catfish U.Okay.” is commissioned by Craig Orr and Kerry Taylor for MTV Worldwide. The present is government produced by Orr for MTV Worldwide and Kate Amarnani for ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios U.Okay.