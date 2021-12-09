Printed a brand new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections appearing the real energy of Deja vu: “I take into accout this”

The Matrix Resurrections has launched a brand new motion packed trailer appearing new scenes from Keanu Reeves’ subsequent journey as Neo / Anderson within the rabbit hollow … or within the Matrix for individuals who don’t perceive the reference. This new advance makes a speciality of display the primary characters throughout motion scenes and it reminds us that Reeves recalls his Kung fu categories.

Along with all of the motion, the trailer is ready mirror a sensation identified to the sector and that has feature significance within the Matrix: Already observed, when you are feeling that you’ve got already lived that particular second in actual existence and that within the motion pictures it’s attributed to a failure within the Matrix after having touched code, as a way to discuss. The unique Matrix film defined this match throughout its first section after Neo noticed the similar cat two times.

To this point now we have observed Neo “very calm” throughout the trailers, virtually intuiting their very own nature within the Matrix. Then again, this new trailer presentations each Neo and the remainder of the characters preventing within the Matrix. Trinity and Niobe accompanying Neo and Jonathan Goff as the brand new Agent Smith.

Then again, it does no longer appear to be the one novelty. It sounds as if a playable Matrix enjoy has been leaked on PlayStation Community. The GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit posted “An Unreal Engine 5 enjoy“The unique put up states that it used to be discovered within the PlayStation Community virtual retailer and that it might be destined for PS5.

The Matrix Resurrections opens on December 22, 2021 in theaters and HBO Max.