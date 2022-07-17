Prior to América vs Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel issued a warning to his footballers for the azulcrema game

Prior to América vs Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel issued a warning to his players for the azulcrema game (Photos: Gettyimages)

This Saturday the first game of the America club on his spectacular US tour, in which he will face three great powers of European footballwhich will begin their preseason this weekend within the FC Series.

The first team will be Chelsea FCchampion of the Champions League in the 2020/2021 season and is currently managed by the German coach Thomas Tuchelwho in the match preview already dedicated a few words to the azulcrema team.

According to the 48-year-old strategist, the match against Eagles of Fernando Ortiz will be of great intensitymainly because of the style of play and the moment that the Americafor which he issued a warning to his players prior to the friendly game.

“America is already playing the League, they are in a physical moment very different from ours. They are very physical and aggressive and we are going to see what happens, we expect a very intense game”

These were the first words of the Teutonic technical director about al Americaas he hinted that although he does not closely follow Mexican football, he documented a little about the present of the azulcrema team, since he is currently in the middle of the league championship dispute.

In the same way, he emphasized that the objective of the game will be to get his players ready, who have not played a game since last May 14 in the final of the FA Cupwhich they lost on penalties vs. Liverpool.

“The main thing is that the players pick up rhythm and focus, we will improve little by little as the games go by”, he sentenced about the friendly match.

When questioned about the League MX, Tuchel was sincere and affirmed that he does not know her very well; however, he did not ignore the Aztec players or the relevance of the Mexican team in each World Cup, because although it is not a candidate, its customary level in the last 20 years has led to consider the Tricolor as a threat in the group stage.

“I don’t know much to be honest. My interest in Mexican soccer comes from individual players. There are several in the Champions League, many of them have a great career there and we are aware of the great quality, enthusiasm and the importance of the Mexican National Team and how strong each World Cup is”

In this way the former coach Borussia Dortmund faces the first preseason game for the Chelsea; while America maintained a serene speech, since the Tano Ortiz stated that these types of friendly matches are one step below in terms of current importancebecause the goal remains to add points within the Liga MX.

“When we set our goals, it was always that the main thing was the league, here the important thing is the leaguethese friendly matches that we are going to play against great teams make us proud as an institution, but the players know that the important thing here is Tijuanawhich is the next rival”, affirmed the coach of América at a press conference.

This will be the first friendly match of the America inside of FC Seriesbecause next Wednesday, July 20, it will be measured against Manchester City and will close its participation on Tuesday, July 26 against the Real Madrid.

