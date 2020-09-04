Priscilla Presley Asks $16 Million for Beverly Hills Mansion

When Priscilla Presley’s posh Beverly Hills mansion was final formally listed in the marketplace 45 years in the past, her mega-famous ex-husband Elvis Presley was nonetheless alive and Gerald Ford had taken over the U.S. presidency from Richard Nixon. Time modifications all issues, nevertheless, and even the nice instances finally cease rolling. The storybook seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom villa, spanning simply over 8,500 sq. ft, is now in the marketplace for not fairly $16 million. Property information don’t present precisely when the now 75-year-old popular culture icon purchased the property or how a lot she paid, however it was not anytime inside this millennium.

Inbuilt 1951 and nestled securely behind imposing gates on simply over an acre in a plum a part of the 90210, the sprawling, vine-covered villa enjoys a comfy serenity due to intricately landscaped gardens and plush vegetation that ensures privateness. The opulent Previous World decor is replete with darkish, wooden beams and archways, ornate stone fireplaces, wealthy brocades and patterned fabrics-a-plenty. In one of many formal sitting rooms a child grand piano sits in a nook alcove beneath a crystal chandelier, a leaded-glass window filling the area with dewy pure gentle. Velvet curtains hung from an ornate wrought iron valance present privateness for a eating desk whereas the plushly appointed den is wrapped in darkish wooden paneling with French doorways to the gardens and a fire encompass that evokes a baronial formal aesthetic. Bedrooms are dispersed all through the meandering, multi-level dwelling and embrace a workers bed room, a separate visitor suite atop the storage with personal entrance and a secluded main bedroom that includes a bed room with hearth, twin loos and a non-public loggia enshrouded within the canopies of mature timber.

Broad stairs lead down from intimate terraces that encompass the home to a glowing, tile-accented swimming pool set in a sunny clearing and surrounded by brick terracing. An out of doors hearth has the property’s title, Cosa Nostra, carved into it and tright here’s even an all-but-hidden grass tennis court docket that’s consistent with the house’s European ambiance.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland has the itemizing.

Presley has been concerned in quite a few Elvis associated enterprise endeavors over time, most not too long ago opening the doorways to their former Nashville residence for Hallmark Channel to movie varied films together with “Wedding ceremony At Graceland,” and an animated grownup sequence with Netflix and Sony Photos, entitled “Agent King,” which is able to give attention to her former husband’s work for the U.S. authorities.

Final 12 months Presley offered a ranch type dwelling in L.A.’s Brentwood for $3.Eight million, incomes an exponential revenue on the $170,000 paid for the property method again in 1976, three years after she and Elvis had been divorced. The house had been bought for her mom, and on the time it was offered, was in want of appreciable updating and repairs.