Prison Break star says season 6 will happen

Prison Break may very well be set to return for our screens for a sixth season, in response to the present’s star Dominic Purcell.

The actor, who performs lead character Lincoln Burrows on the drama, appeared to casually counsel the programme would return for an additional collection in an Instagram publish.

Addressing some “rumours” about himself, the star first jokingly confirmed that he was outdated (“I’m 50”) and denied that he was bald (“I’ve a full head of hair; the folks demand I shave it”) earlier than briefly addressing the potential of a Prison Break return.

He wrote, “Will season pb 6 happen. Sure” however didn’t broaden any additional or give any particulars about when the present would possibly make a comeback.

Prison Break initially ran for 4 collection between 2005 and 2009, earlier than returning for a fifth run in 2017, and there was no affirmation from Fox relating to an extra season as of but.

However there have been rumours surrounding a brand new collection ever because the final aired, with Purcell himself usually main the demand for extra episodes.

The actor beforehand wrote that he was “listening to October” as a possible begin date for manufacturing on a brand new collection, whereas earlier in 2020 he wrote, “I get smashed with ‘when is #prisonbreak 6 taking place’. What I can promise is that this. We’re all in settlement that if the story is worthy it will get made.”

Final yr, Fox Leisure’s CEO Charlie Collier had stated, “There’s no plan proper now to revive Prison Break or any of the opposite franchises, however when the creators include a narrative that they suppose is the best time to inform, we’re so able to pay attention as a result of these are some franchises of which I’m so proud and really feel so lucky that they’re in our secure

The collection centres round Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and his brother Lincoln Burrows (Purcell), the latter of whom will get himself put in jail so he can organise a breakout to assist free Michael, who has wrongly been placed on dying row for homicide.

