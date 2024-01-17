Prison School Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

The anime show Prison School is both funny and raunchy. The show follows five male students who enroll in a formerly all-girls school and find themselves trapped in a prison-like building controlled by a tyrannical student council.

It’s based on a book by Akira Hiramoto that had 28 issues and ran from 2011 to 2017. J.C. Staff made an anime version based on the book, which aired in 2015. It had 12 episodes as well as an OVA.

The anime attracted fans of both comedies and echi due to its unique blend of silly humor, fan service, and tension. Japanese comic artist Akira Hiramoto made Prison School, which is directed by Tsutomu Mizushima and written by Michiko Yokote.

The story takes place at a famous and very strict school that used to only accept girls. However, due to a change in policy, the school now admits five young guys.

Due to their behavior, they quickly find themselves in a situation akin to being placed in quarantine at school. Prison School looks at the funny and dramatic situations that come up because of these unusual conditions. It’s a mix of comedy and social criticism.

What Is The Renewal Status Of Prison School Season 2?

First, it is important to note that the official cancellation or approval of Season 2 of Prison School has not yet been announced. We can still hope that the show will come back for another season, but we can’t say for sure that it will.

There are many things that could affect the choice to make a second season, such as how famous, profitable, and easy to get the original work is. As for the demand, Prison School has a group of dedicated fans who have been pleading for a second season ever since the initial season finished.

People want and hope for a sequel in a lot of different ways, such as through petitions, groups, and social media posts. Fans can’t wait for the story to continue and end, as well as for their favorite characters to come back and do more funny things.

The source material for Prison School is easy to find and has sufficient content for the second installment as well as more. The manga consists of 277 episodes, divided into 28 volumes. The anime adapted the first 81 episodes, or 9 volumes, of the manga.

There are still 19 volumes, or 196 chapters, of the book that need to be turned into movies. This is enough for a minimum of two or three additional seasons of the series, based on how fast it moves and how many episodes it has.

Prison School Season 2 Release Date:

We certainly hope that the show is coming back for the second installment. We should be able to see the play by 2021 if we renew now.

However, the director and the company have not confirmed or checked this. The director and the company are known for keeping quiet about when the movie will come out. We’ll learn more as the period goes on as well.

Prison School Season 2 Cast:

Characters Voiced By Kiyoshi Fujino Hiroshi Kamiya Chiyo Kurihara Chinami Hashimoto Joe Daisuke Namikawa Hana Midorikawa Kana Hanazawa Gakuto Katsuyuki Konishi Andre Kazuyuki Okitsu Chairman Keiji Fujiwara Shingo Wakamoto Kenichi Suzumura Mari Kurihara Sayaka Ohara Meiko Shiraki Shizuka Itou Anzu Yokoyama Yō Taichi Kate Takenomiya Ami Koshimizu

Prison School Season 2 Storyline:

Second, you should know what Prison School’s second season might be about if it ever comes out. The boys completed their jail term and were released at the end of the first season of the anime. Instead, authorities arrested and sent the Underground Student Council (USC), the group that locked them up and abused them, to prison.

The anime also showed the Official Student Council (OSC), which is the USC’s enemy group. Mari Kurihara, the sister of the USC president, leads the Official Student Council (OSC) and possesses an air of mystery and strength.

It’s likely that the second season will follow the manga’s second arc, which is about USC being locked up. This story arc is about how hard it is for the USC because the OSC is angry at them and wants to hurt them.

As the story goes on, it also shows the pasts and secrets of the USC and OSC members. In addition, this story introduces new characters. For example, the Prison Boys, a group of young men locked up by the OSC, also work with the USC.

As the boys try to help the USC get out of jail while also dealing with their own problems and feelings, the arc has more comedy, drama, romance, and fan service. You could also see the third arc of the book in the second season.

It’s called the horsefight arc. This story arc is mostly about the school’s sports fair, where the USC and OSC fight over who will run the jail.

The boys join the USC team, and there is also the Aboveground Student Council (ASC), a third group that is against both the USC and the OSC. As the fight gets bigger and more epic, the arc also adds more action, drama, humor, and ecchi.

Prison School Season 2 Ending Explained:

During the first installment of Hachimitsu School, the rules changed when boys were allowed to attend. In the first year of school, only a few guys are chosen. The boys were bad because they tried to touch girls and even looked into the girls’ bathrooms.

However, the USC stops them from doing anything. When caught, they can either say sorry or plead guilty. They can either spend a month within an internal jail or be kicked out. As a result, authorities lock them up as soon as possible.

Prison School Season 2 Trailer Release:

There isn’t a video for the next season of Prison School yet. But make sure you come back to our page often because we will keep you up to date on any new information about the future jail school season. But if it’s out there, you’ll be able to watch it on YouTube. While you await the season 2 trailer, you can watch the trailer for season 1.

Where To Watch Prison School Season 2:

There is still a lot of hope about the future of “Prison School Season 2” right now, but we are also waiting for official news. You can watch the initial season on Prime Video and Crunchyroll right now.

How Many Episodes Of Prison School Season 2 Are There?

If the director chooses to make a new season of Prison School, it could have 12 episodes or more, since each season has had 12 episodes before. That means there will be at least 12 shows this season.

What Are The Ratings For Prison School Season 2:

Both reviewers and fans of the anime gave it good reviews, praising its comedy, animation, voice acting, and story. On IMDb, MyAnimeList, and Crunchyroll, the show got 7.6/10, and on Crush, it got 4.6/10.

When it comes to fame, Prison School has become a well-known and liked manga and anime show in Japan and around the world. As of 2017, more than 13 million copies of the manga had been sold, and the anime has been released by Funimation, Crunchyroll, Madman Entertainment, and AnimeLab.