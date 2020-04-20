Priti Patel bullying row: ex-Home Office chief launches tribunal claim

Sir Philip Rutnam takes movement beneath whistleblowing rules, claiming optimistic dismissal

Priti Patel goes by prison movement beneath whistleblowing rules after her former eternal secretary Sir Philip Rutnam lodged an employment tribunal declare on Monday announcing he was as soon as compelled from his course of for exposing her bullying behaviour.

Rutnam claims he was as soon as constructively pushed apart from his place as Home Administrative heart eternal secretary after informing the Cabinet Administrative heart that Patel had belittled officers in conferences and made unreasonable requires on workforce.

Proceed finding out…

