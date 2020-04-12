General News

Priti Patel says ‘sorry if people feel there have been failings’ over PPE

Home secretary moreover launches advertising marketing campaign to tackle dwelling abuse all by way of lockdown

The home secretary has said she is sorry if different people actually feel there was a failure to supply sufficient personal defending equipment (PPE) to NHS body of workers, as a result of it was as soon as printed that 19 UK effectively being staff had died after contracting coronavirus.

Speaking on the daily Downing Boulevard coronavirus briefing, Priti Patel was as soon as requested two instances if she would apologise regarding the lack of PPE being provided to frontline staff. “I’m sorry if different people actually feel that there have been failings,” she said. “I can be very, very clear about that.”

