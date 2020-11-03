Private madarsas will never be closed, it will keep Muslims alive: Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker

Guwahati: Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader Aminul Haque Lashkar said that private madrasas will never be closed because “they have kept the Muslims alive”. Explain that the Assam government has decided to close all government-run madrasas and Sanskrit schools and a notification in this regard is expected to be released this month.

While laying the foundation stone for a madrasa in Cachar district on Sunday, he said, “Is any madrasa closed?” These madarsas will never be closed because they have kept the Muslims alive. ” He said, “Maulana and Qazi have come out of these madrasas. Imams of mosques are read in these madrasas. ” They said that they were never stopped.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that all government madrasas would be closed, as the government could not support religious education in a secular society. Opposition parties reacted sharply to his statement.

The Assembly Deputy Speaker said, “If the madrasas are closed then protest. When the Congress agitates by the BJP government to shut down the madrasas, then tell them that only the government madrasas will be closed. ”

When he was contacted on this statement circulating on social media, Lashkar said that the closure of government madrasas would not affect the religious education of the Muslim community.

The Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker said on Monday, “No one from the government madrasas joined the mosque. The opposition Congress and AIUDF are only doing politics on this issue. “

Sarma had earlier said that there are 610 government madrassas in Assam, on which the government spends 260 crores annually.