Private school’s generosity in Ayodhya, 400 children waived fees, parents said – THANK YOU

Ayodhya: In order to provide relief to the parents facing financial crisis in the Corona crisis, ‘Amar Public School Bhikhapur’, run by the CBSE Board, a private school in Ram’s city of Ayodhya, has waived the fee of four hundred students. Not only this, all the students of the school have also been asked to waive admission fees. Also Read – Ayodhya Masjid: Ayodhya mosque will be like the Kaaba Sharif of Mecca, know how it will look …

This decision of the school has been appreciated by District School Inspector (DIOS) Raj Bahadur Singh Chauhan. He told IANS that Amar Public School has practiced its religion during the Corona crisis. This school waived about 12 lakh rupees for three months of April, May, June in view of the financial crisis of the parents. The appreciation of this school is less. This in itself is a major decision taken at the time of this epidemic. This is a great model example of our district. It will be sent everywhere. Also Read – Malala Yousafzai said – Corona caused big loss, two crore girls will not be able to return to school

Amar Public School Chairman ‘Girish Pandey Dippul’ said that due to the global epidemic corona, the fee of three months for nearly four hundred students studying in ‘Amar Public School’ has been waived. The chairman said that about 12 lakh rupees will not be charged for the children of classes 1 to 9 studying in the school in the months of April, May and June. He said that everyone is struggling with financial crisis due to infection. There is a double burden on parents too. Therefore, the school management has decided to provide some relief to the parents from their level. He told that during this period, the salaries of teachers and teachers are being given from a personal head. Also Read – School Open From Monday: Schools will open in this state from Monday, online education option also

Director of the school Ashutosh Pandey told that this time, along with waiving the fee of three months, admission fee will not be taken in any class. Transport duty has been waived in the past as per the instructions of the government. In this hour of crisis, the school family is with every student and parent. The foundation of the school has been laid for the upliftment of society.

During this time, the parents here appreciated this decision of the school family. Parent Shivnarine Soni said that at the time of Korana crisis, our child has been given a huge relief by waiving her three months fee. Rahul Singh said that he has got a discount of about 6 thousand. The school family is deeply grateful for this. Other schools should also do the same.