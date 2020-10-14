Entertainment

Private schools reduce fees by at least 20% if classes are running online – know what the court order is

October 14, 2020
The Calcutta High Court has ordered 145 private schools in the state to offer at least 20% less fee. Along with this, the court said that non-essential fees will not be allowed to use the facilities. Please tell that the parents of children studying in 145 private schools of the city had filed a petition requesting reduction in school fees. He said that the classes are being run only online. Also Read – What will be the cost of tickets when cinema hall opens? Know what is the latest update

The court ordered that there would be no fee hike in FY 2020-21 and that from April 2020 until 145 schools reopen in the traditional way, all 145 schools would offer at least 20 percent reduction in fees. This decision was given by a bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya. Also Read – Cristiano Ronaldo, found Corona positive, played matches against Spain and France

The court said in its order that it will hear the petition again on 7 December 2020. Before this, the court will monitor the progress made in compliance with the instructions. Also Read – Corona’s active cases in India were 8,38,729, average 11 lakh 36 thousand tests being done every day

