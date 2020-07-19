Private trains will start running in the country from 2023, the whole plan is ready: Railways

new Delhi: An Indian Railway official has said that the first badge of 12 private trains will start operating 2023, after which 45 such trains will start in the next financial year. He said that all such 151 trains will start by 2027 as per their predetermined schedule. Railways have invited proposals to run 151 modern passenger trains on 109 paired routes across the country earlier this month to formally carry forward its plan to allow private companies to run passenger trains of private companies. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railway: Big move of Indian Railways – Reduction in the operation of trains, most damage to these states

Regarding private trains, the Railways plan to run 12 such trains in 2022-23. After this, there are plans to start 45 trains in the year 2023-24, 50 in the year 2025-26 and 44 in the next financial year. In this way, a total of 151 trains will be started by the financial year 2026-27. The Request for Qualification (RFQ) issued on July 8 in this regard is expected to be finalized by November and financial bids will be opened by March 2021. After this, bidders are expected to be selected by 31 April 2021. The official said that the project will be awarded to bidders offering maximum share in the total revenue.

A senior official said, "We have prepared a plan, under which we hope to start private rail operations. Tenders will be finalized by March 2021 and the trains will start operating from March 2023. "Railways have said that 70 percent of private trains will be manufactured in India, designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph." Will go.

He said that 10-15 percent of the travel time will be saved on the speed of trains at 130 km per hour and up to 30 percent will be saved on running at the speed of 160 km per hour. He said that the railways are expected to get around Rs 3,000 crore per year as fare from the operation of these 151 trains. Only the drivers and guards of Indian Railways will be placed on these trains.