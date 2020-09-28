Privatization of electricity distribution being done in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, people descended in protest

new Delhi: The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said that the engineers and workers working in the power sector will protest on October 5 to protest against the privatization of the Varanasi power distribution sector. AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta said in a statement, “Engineers working in the power sector will hold protest meetings on October 5 in support of the electrical workers of Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – 27 years ago there was no ropeway in Solang Valley, then PM Modi did paragliding there …

Power employees of Uttar Pradesh are opposing the privatization of Varanasi power distribution sector. “The decision was taken in the meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Electrical Employees and Engineers (NCCOEE) on Sunday” online “. Also Read – Foreign tourists will be taken to the villages of Benares which PM Modi has adopted, this is CM Yogi’s plan

The meeting was chaired by AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey. According to the organization, the Uttar Pradesh government is privatizing the Varanasi power distribution sector. The state’s electrical workers and engineers will boycott work for three hours from September 29 and the entire day will be boycotted on October 5. NCCOEE has said that if an employee is arrested, protests will be held all over the country. Also Read – How can today’s youth become Bhagat Singh? PM Modi answered the question