Privilege breach case: relief to Arnab Goswami from SC, notice to Maharashtra Legislative Secretary

new Delhi: Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to journalist Arnab Goswami in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Privilege Case. The top court has issued a show cause notice to the secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on a letter written to Arnab Goswami about going to court. Also Read – Arnab Goswami did not get relief from court, Bombay High Court will hear on Friday

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde also said that petitioner Arnab Goswami could not be arrested till the hearing in the privilege notice issued against his case. Also Read – TRP Scam: Information Broadcasting Ministry constitutes 4 member committee after controversy over TRP

The Supreme Court asked that a show cause notice of contempt of court cannot be issued against Maharashtra Assembly Secretary in connection with the petition of Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV? After this, the top court has issued a show cause notice to the secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on a letter written to Arnab Goswami about going to court. Also Read – Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

A bench headed by CJI SA Bobde also said that petitioner Arnab Goswami was arrested till further hearing in privilege notice issued against his case. Maharashtra Assembly Secretary had issued a privilege notice against Arnab for criticizing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/crGGEAOJj6 – ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Explain that the Legislative Secretary had issued a privilege notice against Arnab for criticizing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The ruling Shiv Sena has now dismissed allegations that ‘politics of vengeance’ and ‘freedom of the press’ in the context of the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting an interior designer to suicide. Crush ‘.