Priya Krishnaswamy Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Photographs

Priya Krishnaswamy is an editor, director, and screenwriter of the Indian movie trade. She began her occupation within the movie trade as an editor and he or she grows up her wisdom in path and writing tales. As an editor, her first film used to be Om Dar-B-Dar (1988). In 1999, she has written and directed the film Gateway to Heaven. In 2020, her film Baaram (Tamil) has gained a Nationwide Award.