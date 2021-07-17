Priya Mishra (Ullu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Collection, Pictures

Priya Mishra is a Hindi actress identified for her potency in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2008 to present). She was once moreover featured throughout the television provide Crime Patrol. The talented girl acted in some Hindi web series. Along side that, she acted throughout the Bollywood film Queen of Sajjangarh (2021). She carried out a pivotal serve as in Riti Riwaj Mann Marzi web series.
Priya Mishra Biography
|Identify
|Priya Mishra
|Exact Identify
|Priya Mishra
|Nickname
|Priya
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Supply
|03 May 1992
|Age
|29 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|However to be up to the moment
|Family
|Father: Ashish Mishra
Mother: Mira Mishra
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|However to be up to the moment
|Husband
|However to be up to the moment
|Children
|However to be up to the moment
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|PG (Statistics)
|School
|Mumbai public faculty, Mumbai
|Faculty
|School of Mumbai, Mumbai
|Leisure pursuits
|Doing makeup, Listening Song and Dance
|Supply Position
|However to be up to the moment
|Place of origin
|However to be up to the moment
|Provide City
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Priya Mishra‘s Authentic Social Profiles
Facebook: However to be up to the moment
Twitter: However to be up to the moment
instagram.com/priyamishra4073
Interesting information about Priya Mishra
- She is a natural teetotaler.
- The more youthful actress spends her loose time with cats.
- Just about 35k other people following her Instagram account.
- She under no circumstances fails to entertain other people by the use of Instagram Reels.
Motion pictures Report
- Queen of Sajjangarh – 2021
Web Collection file
- Riti Riwaj Mann Marzi – 2021 (Serve as: Ashifa)
- Dunali – 2021 (Serve as: Aabha)
TV Reveals file
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Crime Patrol
Priya Mishra Images
Merely check out the latest pictures of Priya Mishra,
Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.