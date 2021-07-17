Priya Mishra (Ullu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Collection, Pictures

Priya Mishra is a Hindi actress identified for her potency in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2008 to present). She was once moreover featured throughout the television provide Crime Patrol. The talented girl acted in some Hindi web series. Along side that, she acted throughout the Bollywood film Queen of Sajjangarh (2021). She carried out a pivotal serve as in Riti Riwaj Mann Marzi web series.

Priya Mishra Biography

Identify Priya Mishra Exact Identify Priya Mishra Nickname Priya Career Actress Date of Supply 03 May 1992 Age 29 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign However to be up to the moment Family Father: Ashish Mishra

Mother: Mira Mishra Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends However to be up to the moment Husband However to be up to the moment Children However to be up to the moment Religion Hindu Educational Qualification PG (Statistics) School Mumbai public faculty, Mumbai Faculty School of Mumbai, Mumbai Leisure pursuits Doing makeup, Listening Song and Dance Supply Position However to be up to the moment Place of origin However to be up to the moment Provide City Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian

Priya Mishra‘s Authentic Social Profiles

Facebook: However to be up to the moment

Twitter: However to be up to the moment

instagram.com/priyamishra4073

Interesting information about Priya Mishra

She is a natural teetotaler.

The more youthful actress spends her loose time with cats.

Just about 35k other people following her Instagram account.

She under no circumstances fails to entertain other people by the use of Instagram Reels.

Motion pictures Report

Queen of Sajjangarh – 2021

Web Collection file

Riti Riwaj Mann Marzi – 2021 (Serve as: Ashifa)

Dunali – 2021 (Serve as: Aabha)

TV Reveals file

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Crime Patrol

