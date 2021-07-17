Priya Mishra (Ullu) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Collection, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Priya Mishra is a Hindi actress identified for her potency in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2008 to present). She was once moreover featured throughout the television provide Crime Patrol. The talented girl acted in some Hindi web series. Along side that, she acted throughout the Bollywood film Queen of Sajjangarh (2021). She carried out a pivotal serve as in Riti Riwaj Mann Marzi web series.

Priya Mishra Biography

Identify Priya Mishra
Exact Identify Priya Mishra
Nickname Priya
Career Actress
Date of Supply 03 May 1992
Age 29 (As of 2021)
Zodiac sign However to be up to the moment
Family Father: Ashish Mishra
Mother: Mira Mishra
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends However to be up to the moment
Husband However to be up to the moment
Children However to be up to the moment
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification PG (Statistics)
School Mumbai public faculty, Mumbai
Faculty School of Mumbai, Mumbai
Leisure pursuits Doing makeup, Listening Song and Dance
Supply Position However to be up to the moment
Place of origin However to be up to the moment
Provide City Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Priya Mishra‘s Authentic Social Profiles

Facebook: However to be up to the moment

Twitter: However to be up to the moment

instagram.com/priyamishra4073

Interesting information about Priya Mishra

  • She is a natural teetotaler.
  • The more youthful actress spends her loose time with cats.
  • Just about 35k other people following her Instagram account.
  • She under no circumstances fails to entertain other people by the use of Instagram Reels.

Motion pictures Report

  • Queen of Sajjangarh – 2021

Web Collection file

  • Riti Riwaj Mann Marzi – 2021 (Serve as: Ashifa)
  • Dunali – 2021 (Serve as: Aabha)

TV Reveals file

  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
  • Crime Patrol

Priya Mishra Images

Merely check out the latest pictures of Priya Mishra,

Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here