Priyanka Chopra Jonas All Excited For Nick Jonas’ Subsequent



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are all the time noticed commenting on each and every different’s posts and leaving some delicate feedback. Not too long ago Nick Jonas shared an image on his Instagram to discuss his ‘dream position.’ The actor is performing in a venture titled Jersey Boys and sharing a BTS image from the set, he stated, “The previous couple months I’ve been in Cleveland taking part in my dream position as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys! With our fantastic forged and team, we labored tirelessly to create an ideal musical film tournament for you all. Keep tuned for extra thrilling information.”



Priyanka Chopra Jonas quickly reacted to it with a remark pronouncing ‘Unbelievable.’ Now this mutual admiration is what we like essentially the most about this couple. They all the time you’ll want to applaud each and every different’s achievements.

In the meantime Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a few fascinating tasks covered up. Proper from a Hollywood click on referred to as Textual content For You, to a venture with the Russo Brothers titled Castle. She’ll even be noticed with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s newest venture Jee Le Zaraa.