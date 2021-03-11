General News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations

March 11, 2021
Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”) and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas will announce the Academy Award nominations in all 23 classes in a two-part dwell presentation on Monday, March 15, the Academy introduced as we speak.

This shall be performed through international dwell stream on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms – Fb, Twitter and YouTube.

Movies resembling Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Younger Lady” are anticipated to obtain many nominations from the Academy. In a 12 months that was ravaged by a world pandemic, streamers and PVOD got here to the buyer’s help, with movies debuting and releasing on a number of platforms.

Right here’s the present order of the nomination bulletins.

5:19 a.m. PT
(Not listed so as of presentation and topic to vary)

Actor in a Supporting Position
Actress in a Supporting Position
Costume Design
Music (Authentic Rating)
Animated Brief Movie
Dwell Motion Brief Movie
Sound
Writing (Tailored Screenplay)
Writing (Authentic Screenplay)

5:31 a.m. PT
(Not listed so as of presentation and topic to vary)

Actor in a Main Position
Actress in a Main Position
Animated Characteristic Movie
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Characteristic
Documentary Brief Topic
Movie Modifying
Worldwide Characteristic Movie
Make-up and Hairstyling
Music (Authentic Tune)
Greatest Image
Manufacturing Design
Visible Results

The Oscars are scheduled to happen on Sunday, April 25.

Academy Awards Predictions (All Classes)

