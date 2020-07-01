Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs TV Deal With Amazon – Variety

Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers when she was an adolescent watching Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in her native India — and later, when she moved to the U.S. for highschool.

“I used to be like, ‘That’s who I need to be,’” Chopra Jonas, 37, tells Variety. “She was a tremendous teenage idol. However what if at 13, I had seen somebody who seemed like me? The one person who I noticed at the moment who was culturally consultant of me was Apu from ‘The Simpsons,’ and he was performed by a white man, which I came upon a lot later, clearly. However as an adolescent, I didn’t see illustration of myself in American popular culture and even international popular culture exterior of the stereotypical caricatures of South Asians.”

Over the course of her U.S. profession, Chopra Jonas has aimed to course-correct Hollywood’s remedy of South Asian actors and folks behind the scenes. Now, as Variety is completely reporting, she’ll have a bigger platform than ever from which to do this, having signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look tv cope with Amazon.

“I didn’t assume as a 13-year-old after I was watching TV that one thing was lacking, however now as I’m older, I’m wondering if I might have been much more assured in highschool if I might haven’t been afraid of each different person who seemed completely different than me,” says Chopra Jonas, who launched her manufacturing firm Purple Pebble Footage in 2015. “I’m wondering if I wouldn’t have put my head down and walked within the hallways feeling like a unicorn that everybody was observing. I’m wondering if that might have modified my highschool expertise. I feel it will have.”

When Chopra Jonas arrived in Hollywood about eight years in the past, she was an enormous Bollywood star with some 60 movie credit to her identify and cabinets lined with Indian appearing awards. “Once I acquired the chance to come back to America and get illustration, I keep in mind the very first thing that I needed to do was swallow my pleasure,” she recollects. “I needed to clarify who I used to be and what I needed to do. There have been some extremely prolific Indian actors which have labored in American motion pictures and have finished unbelievable work — like Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan — and out of doors of Indian People like Mindy Kaling and Aziz Ansari, there was no precedent for having somebody who was an Indian immigrant from exterior of the American tradition to come back in and break international leisure.”

After turning into in 2012 the primary main Bollywood star signed by CAA, Chopra Jonas made her U.S. debut the next yr as a voice actor in Disney’s animated “Planes.” Her profession started to take off in 2015 when she landed ABC’s “Quantico,” marking the primary time a South Asian feminine actor headlined a community tv collection.

It was a basic assembly with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke that led to the first-look deal. “Priyanka and I bonded over a shared ardour for numerous international storytelling,” Salke tells Variety, including, “Priyanka is drawn to thrilling authentic content material and characters that may resonate globally. She’s a powerhouse producer, and we’re thrilled to collaborate together with her for years to come back.”

Earlier than hanging the deal, Chopra Jonas was already collaborating with Amazon on two tv initiatives: “Sangeet,” an unscripted collection co-produced together with her husband, Nick Jonas, based mostly on the Indian pre-wedding custom through which the households of the bride and groom compete in opposition to one another in music and dance, and “Citadel,” Anthony and Joe Russo’s spy collection through which she’ll star with Richard Madden.

Amazon hopes Chopra Jonas will assist develop the studio’s footprint in India. In a report revealed in Could, analysis agency Media Companions Asia forecast that Amazon will attain 17 million subscribers within the nation in 2020, simply behind market chief Disney Plus Hotstar, with 18 million.

“My quest actually is to have the ability to inform feminine tales, work with creators from all over the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling,” Chopra Jonas says. “Amazon is such a fantastic companion to do this as a result of their attain and outlook is so international. My Amazon tv deal is a world deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do no matter language I would like.”

On the movie aspect, Chopra Jonas has at the very least one venture with Amazon that she will speak about: She’ll topline and produce “Sheela,” a characteristic based mostly on the Netflix docu-series “Wild Wild Nation.” She’ll star as Ma Anand Sheela, assistant to guru Bhagwan Rajneesh (also called Osho). Amazon apart, she’ll subsequent be seen in Netflix’s “We Can Be Heroes” with director Robert Rodriguez, in addition to the streamer’s “The White Tiger,” an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning best-seller of the identical identify. She’s additionally taking pictures Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix 4,” which lately resumed filming after manufacturing was halted by the pandemic.

Says Chopra Jonas’ longtime supervisor Anjula Acharia, “Priyanka’s willingness to problem the established order is strictly what international audiences are crying out for, and for that reason alone, she is likely one of the most original abilities within the panorama proper now.”

Naman Ramachandran contributed to this report.