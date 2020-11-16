Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Star in Feed’s New Holiday Campaign

The vacation season is a full-circle second for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

They started courting after they had been visitors of Ralph Lauren on the 2017 Met Gala, and the now-married couple star in the vacation marketing campaign for Feed, the approach to life model from Lauren Bush Lauren, who’s married to Ralph’s son David.

Since Lauren launched the corporate, Feed’s gross sales have benefited hunger-relief charities. “Priyanka could be very concerned with UNICEF and unto herself a extremely nice humanitarian,” Lauren informed Selection throughout a latest interview. “So after we had been making our want of individuals to ask, she was undoubtedly on the highest of the checklist. And he or she was good sufficient to stage a complete photoshoot.”

Divya Akhouri

Martha Stewart and Cleo Wade additionally seem in the marketing campaign, as does Pierce Brosnan together with his sons Paris and Dylan. “I had the pleasure of assembly Paris final yr after we travelled to Sri Lanka with the World Meals Program,” Lauren mentioned. Along with securing a donation to Feed from the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation when the brothers served as Golden Globes ambassadors, the Brosnans additionally hosted a profit dinner with magnificence line Clarins at their Malibu house in January.

Feed’s collections, which embody the model’s signature baggage, jewellery, skincare merchandise and artisan wares, vary from $28 to $298. Lauren has set a aim of offering at the very least 300,000 faculty meals via its vacation marketing campaign.

Avery Wheless

Purchases from this yr’s house assortment profit No Child Hungry. “We need to be accessible to folks from all walks of life,” Lauren mentioned. “We wish everybody to have the ability to purchase and be part of our mission. We worth issues that we predict are actually truthful. And the icing on the cake is that it additionally provides again.”

Courtesy: Feed

When requested who she’d like for her subsequent superstar marketing campaign, Lauren laughed, “Beyoncé.”

“We wish people who find themselves genuinely enthusiastic about Feed and genuinely care,” she mentioned. “It’s not nearly getting an empty endorsement. I feel for me, it’s actually vital that these people need to give again and are already concerned in their very own means of doing good issues.”

Sounds prefer it’s time to present Beyoncé a name.