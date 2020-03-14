Priyanka Chopra Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian movie actress and usually performs a job in Bollywood films. Priyanka sings a track as a singer in some film, she is movie producer additionally. Priyanka is the winner of the miss world 2000. She was born on 18th July 1982, she was born in Jamshedpur, Bihar, India. Now Priyanka is thought along with her new title Priyanka Chopra Jonas. she can also be one of many highest-paid actresses and widespread celebrities in India. Priyanka has obtained many awards for her appearing in Bollywood films. she has additionally obtained one Nationwide Movie Award and 5 Filmfare Awards. Priyanka obtained Padma Sri honor from govt. of India. Time gave her title for one of many 100 most influential folks on the planet. In 2017 and 2018, Forbes Listed her title as a World’s 100 Most Highly effective Girls. Learn extra to learn about Priyanka Chopra Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.
Priyanka Chopra Wiki/Biography
Actual Title: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Born: 18 July 1982
Born Place: Jamshedpur, Bihar, India
Occupation: Actress, singer, movie producer, mannequin
Priyanka Chopra Movie Profession & Debut
Priyanka made her Bollywood profession debut in 2003 with “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy”. After this film, she performed a job in ” Andaaz” in 2003. this film was tremendous hit on the field workplace. In 2004, she performed a job in “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”. she was well-known and widespread after his position in “Aitraaz” film. Priyanka has performed a job in lots of profitable films like “Krrish” and “Don” in 2006, “Trend” in 2008, “Dostana” in 2008, “Kaminey” in 2009, “7 Khoon Maaf ” in 2011, “Barfi!” in 2012, “Mary Kom” in 2014, “Bajirao Mastani” in 2015, ” The Sky Is Pink” in 2019, and many others. she has additionally performed a job in Hollywood films like “Baywatch” in 2017, “Isn’t It Romantic” in 2019. she has additionally labored for ABC thriller sequence “Quantico”.
Priyanka Chopra Age, Top, Weight
Age: 37 Years as of 2019
Top: 169 cm (Approx)
Weight: 55 KG (Approx)
Eye Colour: Darkish Brown
Hair Colour: Black
Determine Measurement(Approx): 35-28-35
Priyanka Chopra Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Most cancers
Nick Title: Piggy Chops, Mimi
College: Military College, Bareilly
Faculty: Jai Hind Faculty And Basant Singh Institute Of Science, Mumbai
Schooling: 12Th Normal
Nationality: Indian
Wage: 9-10 Crore per film
Internet Value: $32 Million
Television Collection Debut: Concern Issue In 2010 As A Host
Movie Debut: “Thamizhan” In 2002
Meals Behavior: Not Identified
Controversies: None
Priyanka Chopra Household & Caste
Father: Late Ashok Chopra
Mom: Madhu Chopra
Brother: Siddharth Chopra
Sister: Not Identified
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Identified
Priyanka Chopra Favourite Issues
Favourite Actor: Kishore Kumar, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Hardy
Favourite Actress: Rekha, Sushmita Sen
Favourite Meals: French Fries, Hen Biryani, Fish Curry, Bourbon Biscuit
Favourite Sports activities: Basketball
Favourite Colour: Pink
Favourite Vacation spot: Paris, Brazil, Mexico
Favourite Restaurant: Olive In Mumbai
Favourite Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mujhe Shadi Karogi
Priyanka Chopra Hobbies
- Singing
- Writing Poems
- Studying
- Pictures
Priyanka Chopra Boyfriend, Husband & Extra
Boyfriend/Affair: Nick Jonas
Marital Standing: Married
Marriage Date: 2 Dec 2018
Husband: Nick Jonas
Little one: N/A
Unknown Information about Priyanka Chopra
- Does Priyanka smoke? – Sure
- Does Priyanka drink alcohol? – Sure
- Priyanka’s Dad and mom have been a doctor within the Indian military.
- After finishing the 12th normal examine she participated in an area magnificence contest named “Could queen”, and Priyanka received this contest.
