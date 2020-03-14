Priyanka Chopra Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian movie actress and usually performs a job in Bollywood films. Priyanka sings a track as a singer in some film, she is movie producer additionally. Priyanka is the winner of the miss world 2000. She was born on 18th July 1982, she was born in Jamshedpur, Bihar, India. Now Priyanka is thought along with her new title Priyanka Chopra Jonas. she can also be one of many highest-paid actresses and widespread celebrities in India. Priyanka has obtained many awards for her appearing in Bollywood films. she has additionally obtained one Nationwide Movie Award and 5 Filmfare Awards. Priyanka obtained Padma Sri honor from govt. of India. Time gave her title for one of many 100 most influential folks on the planet. In 2017 and 2018, Forbes Listed her title as a World’s 100 Most Highly effective Girls. Learn extra to learn about Priyanka Chopra Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Priyanka Chopra Wiki/Biography

Actual Title: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Born: 18 July 1982

Born Place: Jamshedpur, Bihar, India

Occupation: Actress, singer, movie producer, mannequin

Priyanka Chopra Movie Profession & Debut

Priyanka made her Bollywood profession debut in 2003 with “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy”. After this film, she performed a job in ” Andaaz” in 2003. this film was tremendous hit on the field workplace. In 2004, she performed a job in “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”. she was well-known and widespread after his position in “Aitraaz” film. Priyanka has performed a job in lots of profitable films like “Krrish” and “Don” in 2006, “Trend” in 2008, “Dostana” in 2008, “Kaminey” in 2009, “7 Khoon Maaf ” in 2011, “Barfi!” in 2012, “Mary Kom” in 2014, “Bajirao Mastani” in 2015, ” The Sky Is Pink” in 2019, and many others. she has additionally performed a job in Hollywood films like “Baywatch” in 2017, “Isn’t It Romantic” in 2019. she has additionally labored for ABC thriller sequence “Quantico”.

Priyanka Chopra Age, Top, Weight

Age: 37 Years as of 2019

Top: 169 cm (Approx)

Weight: 55 KG (Approx)

Eye Colour: Darkish Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Determine Measurement(Approx): 35-28-35

Priyanka Chopra Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Most cancers

Nick Title: Piggy Chops, Mimi

College: Military College, Bareilly

Faculty: Jai Hind Faculty And Basant Singh Institute Of Science, Mumbai

Schooling: 12Th Normal

Nationality: Indian

Wage: 9-10 Crore per film

Internet Value: $32 Million

Television Collection Debut: Concern Issue In 2010 As A Host

Movie Debut: “Thamizhan” In 2002

Meals Behavior: Not Identified

Controversies: None

Priyanka Chopra Household & Caste

Father: Late Ashok Chopra

Mom: Madhu Chopra

Brother: Siddharth Chopra

Sister: Not Identified

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Identified

Priyanka Chopra Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Kishore Kumar, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Hardy

Favourite Actress: Rekha, Sushmita Sen

Favourite Meals: French Fries, Hen Biryani, Fish Curry, Bourbon Biscuit

Favourite Sports activities: Basketball

Favourite Colour: Pink

Favourite Vacation spot: Paris, Brazil, Mexico

Favourite Restaurant: Olive In Mumbai

Favourite Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mujhe Shadi Karogi

Priyanka Chopra Hobbies

Singing

Writing Poems

Studying

Pictures

Priyanka Chopra Boyfriend, Husband & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Nick Jonas

Marital Standing: Married

Marriage Date: 2 Dec 2018

Husband: Nick Jonas

Little one: N/A

Unknown Information about Priyanka Chopra