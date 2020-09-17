Priyanka Gandhi announces amidst celebrating unemployment day – we will take to the streets against contract policy

new Delhi: Today is the birthday of PM Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, today the youth are celebrating this day as unemployment day. It is constantly in the top trend on social media. In many places the youth took to the streets, and performed. At the same time, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had a digital dialogue with many youths of Uttar Pradesh on the issue of employment and said that for them, employment is not a matter of politics but of human compassion and she will leave no stone unturned to raise voice for the youth and Will perform in days to come. He also said that the voice will be raised on the road against the contract policy in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia biggest land mafia of Madhya Pradesh: former Union Minister

According to the statement released by the party, Priyanka interacted with about 50 youths waiting for appointment even after passing the teacher recruitment exam in Uttar Pradesh through video conference. This conversation is part of the dialogue on employment with youth recently started by Priyanka Gandhi.

During this dialogue, Priyanka said, "I believe that we have to listen to the youth and for their issues we have to fight on these issues from the road to the house. The Congress party is not going to back it up. "The Congress claims that the 2016 Teacher Recruitment Advertisement had posts in 51 districts and due to non-appointment so far, the candidates are walking around the court-court.

According to the party, the candidates made Priyanka Gandhi aware of their suffering. Priyanka promised that she will help in every way possible. He also said, "It is not a political issue for us but a matter of human sentiments. This is a question of justice. "Priyanka targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the proposal for the provision of a five-year contract to Group B and C jobs in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "This is the black law. Will be landed on the road against this. We will bring a policy in which the contract which insults the youth is not a law but a law of honor. "