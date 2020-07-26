Priyanka Gandhi called BJP MP over tea, met before vacating the bungalow

new Delhi: Before the August 1 deadline to vacate his official bungalow in Lutyens zone of Delhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invited BJP leader Anil Baluni over tea. Actually, this bungalow has been allotted to Baluni. Sources have given this information. It is believed that by sending an invitation to the Rajya Sabha member of the BJP on Sunday, an attempt has been made to know his convenience and confirm it. Also Read – BSP issues problems of whip, Gehlot government issuing 6 MLAs to join Congress

An attempt was made to contact Baluni in this regard, but he did not answer the phone call. Priyanka Gandhi is in the process of evacuating the house at 35, Lodhi Estate. The Urban Development Ministry issued a notice to her on July 1 and asked her to vacate the bungalow till August 1 as she is no longer eligible for it after reducing her security cover last year.

It is believed that he is seeing a house in Delhi and she will go to live there soon. Sources said that she has sent some of her belongings to a house in a residential society in Gurgaon Sector 42, but she will not live there. She told that her children are sometimes used to use Gurgaon house and she will stay in central Delhi.