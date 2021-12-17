Priyanka Gandhi condemns Congress MLA’s remark of ‘Revel in rape’, says – ‘It can’t be defended’

Congress (Congress) Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Priyanka Gandhi) Condemned the objectionable remarks made via a senior Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief within the context of rape. He stated that such statements can’t be defended. Priyanka tweeted, ‘I’m KR Ramesh Kumar. (KR Ramesh Kumar) I totally condemn the remark made via you. It’s past comprehension how someone can use such phrases. It can’t be defended. Rape is a heinous crime. It is over. Former Karnataka Meeting Speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar had made a arguable remark within the Meeting on Thursday, announcing, “When rape is unavoidable, revel in it”.Additionally Learn – Amit Shah roared in UP- said- ‘SP, BSP shall be blank, Congress is not going to open its account’; BJP will win greater than 300 seats

There used to be a dialogue within the meeting in regards to the injury associated with rain and flood wherein many MLAs sought after to discuss the situation of the folk in their respective spaces and all through this Ramesh Kumar made this observation whilst speaking to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. . As the talk escalated, Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologized for his remarks and stated he would watch out along with his phrases going ahead. Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Amarinder Singh’s birthday celebration will contest elections in Punjab with BJP, publicizes alliance

I wholeheartedly condemn the remark made previous as of late via Sri. Okay.R.Ramesh Kumar. It’s inexplicable how someone can ever utter such phrases, they’re indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Complete forestall. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 17, 2021

Additionally Learn – Earlier than giving slogan ‘I’m a lady’

On the identical time, Union Ladies and Kid Building Minister Smriti Irani stated, “One of these remark within the meeting could be very shameful. He stated, the Congress must first throw out one of these chief from the birthday celebration. Then again, SP MP and actress Jaya Bachchan stated in this factor, ‘If other people of this sort of mentality take a seat within the Vidhan Sabha or Parliament, then how will trade occur? We must give such punishment to them, which turns into an instance and no person can muster the braveness to make such rhetoric in long term. That is very unsightly, I’m stunned to listen to this remark. The SP chief described this remark of the Congress chief in Karnataka as ‘shameful habits and shameful act’. The birthday celebration must take strict motion towards him, he stated. Such motion must be taken towards them which turns into an instance in order that no person will even recall to mind such issues.

Nationwide Fee for Ladies instructed unhappy and unlucky remark

Nationwide Ladies Fee (NCW) Head of Rekha Sharma (Rekha Sharma) Mentioned that, ‘It is extremely unhappy and unlucky’ that there are nonetheless anti-women other people’s representatives within the nation. Allow us to tell that former Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Meeting and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar had made objectionable remarks within the meeting, announcing, ‘When rape is certain to occur, then lie down and feature a laugh’. A large controversy has arisen after this remark.

Rekha Sharma tweeted, ‘It is extremely unhappy and unlucky that there are nonetheless such other people’s representatives within the nation who’re anti-women and feature disgusting ideas against ladies. That is extraordinarily disgusting. If he’s speaking like this whilst sitting within the meeting, then how would he deal with the ladies found in his lifestyles?’

(enter language)