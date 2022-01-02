Priyanka Gandhi gave a setback to ‘AAP’ in Uttarakhand, handiest the operating president of the state used to be integrated within the Congress

Uttarakhand Meeting Election 2022: Anant Ram Chauhan, operating president of Aam Aadmi Celebration’s Uttarakhand unit Priyanka Gandhi (Priyanka Gandhi) Congress in Delhi after assembly (Congress) have joined. That is being thought to be a large setback for ‘AAP’ ahead of the elections. Anant Ram Chauhan in conjunction with former MLA Navprabhat met the state in-charge Devendra Yadav ahead of assembly the Congress Common Secretary. Within the upcoming meeting elections, the Congress is dealing with the present BJP and AAP. AAP is eyeing the vote financial institution of ex-servicemen and the celebration is being led by means of ex-serviceman Colonel Ajay Kothiyal.Additionally Learn – Lucknow: Arvind Kejriwal stated – Vote for us if you wish to have just right faculties and hospitals, or else give it to Yogi ji

Kothiyal, a former Indian Military officer and AAP's CM candidate for the impending 2022 Uttarakhand Legislative Meeting elections. Congress sensed this transfer of AAP and arranged a rally in honor of veterans. The Congress felicitated the warfare veterans of the Indo-Pakistani Struggle of 1971 after the tip of the year-long birthday celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation Struggle.

The rite officially concluded with a rite within the nationwide capital on December 15, 2021. On 16 December, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Dehradun that noticed a 'large' crowd of 1971 warfare veterans and different army veterans. Within the 2017 meeting elections, the BJP had gained 56 seats with 46.5 % votes, contesting all 70 seats within the state. Apparently, the Congress were given handiest 11 seats within the meeting elections regardless of getting 33.5 in step with cent votes.

Seeing the temper of the folk of the state, the BJP needed to alternate its Leader Minister three times inside 5 years. By means of profitable the elections in 2017, Trivendra Singh Rawat used to be made the Leader Minister. In March 2021, he used to be changed by means of Tirath Singh Rawat and after a couple of months the command of the state used to be passed over to Pushkar Singh Dhami. The primary rival of BJP in Uttarakhand is Congress and by means of profitable once more the ruling celebration desires to ship a message that the revival of Congress in 2024 is hard.