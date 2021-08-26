Priyanka Gandhi said- CAG unearthed rip-off value hundreds of crores in UP, Yogi govt has no resolution

New Delhi: Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has focused the Yogi govt. Priyanka Gandhi acknowledged that there were many giant scams in UP. Priyanka acknowledged that the document of the Comptroller and Auditor Normal of India (CAG) has printed hundreds of crores of rupees in scams in Uttar Pradesh, however the BJP govt of the state has no resolution.Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh might reshuffle after assembly Rahul Gandhi, will Bhupesh Baghel renounce as CM?

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted- The CAG document has uncovered scams value hundreds of crores in lots of departments of the UP govt. Until when will the federal government duvet up its corruption? 1000's of crores of rupees of the folks of UP were given misplaced because of scams and the federal government has no resolution.

Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge additionally focused the Uttar Pradesh govt relating to the price of electrical energy. He acknowledged, "In UP, electrical energy costs for farmers have higher again and again. Diesel costs have higher greater than 100 instances. However there was no build up in the cost of sugarcane of the farmer since 2017. Why this injustice to farmers?