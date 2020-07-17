Priyanka Gandhi targeted the Yogi government on the issues of Corona, said – Government should adopt transparent policy

new Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday against the backdrop of rising corona virus cases in Lucknow that the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh should adopt a solid and transparent policy instead of making fake claims on dealing with Kovid-19. Also Read – Lockdown in Uttarakhand latest news: Uttarakhand will be on the way to Uttar Pradesh, lockdown in the weekend!

He tweeted, "Sitting in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government makes big claims to fight Corona, but from there on two kilometers their claims are being exposed. The number of corona in the state is continuously increasing. In such a situation, the government will have to take strong and transparent policies instead of making false claims. "

Referring to the news of patients not getting beds at King George Medical University (KGMU), Priyanka said in a Facebook post, "The Chief Minister claimed to have millions of beds a few days ago but as corona cases are increasing By the way – cases of clutter are coming out.

He claimed, “This chaos is from KGMU, just a few kilometers from the Chief Minister’s house.” Only the employees are not getting beds. “

This is not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi has targeted the UP government over the growing issues of Corona. Even before this, it has been trying many times to surround the government on the Kovid 19 issue. Earlier, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also questioned the Yogi government about the steps taken against Corona.