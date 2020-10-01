Priyanka Gandhi to visit Hathras’s Nirbhaya’s family, asked Yogi Adityanath

Hathras Gangrape: A Dalit girl in Chandpa village of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district has got into a political heat after the incident of gang rape and her death. Today Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi can go to Hathras to meet the victim’s family. After Hathras again, one such incident took place in Balrampur in UP, in which the girl was raped and broke her legs and back. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Kangana Ranaut boiled over death after girl child, said this to CM Yogi

After this incident, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has attacked Yogi Sarkar and tweeted that, in Bulandshahr, there has been cruelty to girls, not the extent of Jungle Raj in UP. Law and order does not work with marketing, speeches. This is the time of accountability of the Chief Minister, people need answers.

Prior to this, Priyanka Gandhi has also asked some questions to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath by tweeting- I want to ask some questions to UP Chief Minister-

Who ordered to burn the dead body of the victim by forcefully snatching it from the family?

Where were you sleeping for the last 14 days? Why did not you act?

And how long will all this last? How are you the chief minister?

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Yogi government on the incident of Hathras. Priyanka on Wednesday tweeted that the law and order in UP has deteriorated to an extreme extent. There is no name-o-mark of safety of women. Criminals are committing open crime. The slayer of this girl should be punished severely. Chief Minister Yogi, you are responsible for the safety of women of UP.