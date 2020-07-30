Priyanka Gandhi vacated government house, handed over keys to officers after paying outstanding bills

new Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her government bungalow in New Delhi’s Lodhi Estate area and handed over the keys to the officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The Congress issued a statement saying that the officials visited the bungalow fully and found that it is in good condition. On this basis, he released a Vacation Report (Vacation Report) to Priyanka on behalf of CPWD and obtained the keys. Also Read – Rajasthan: Congress MLA will remain in hotel till the assembly session starts, solidarity in front of Ashok Gehlot

The Congress party said that Priyanka paid the electricity, water and all other outstanding bills and she was waiting for the final assessment of the license fee for the month of July in terms of allocation and cancellation of the lease by the Directorate of Property Huh. Sources associated with Priyanka said that she will stay in Gurugram for a few days and then move to a rented accommodation in the central Delhi area. Sources say that Priyanka has decided to stay in central Delhi for her residence, painting and repair work is going on. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi wrote a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath to give justice to Dr. Kafeel

Significantly, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has asked Priyanka to vacate the government bungalow in New Delhi by August 1. The order issued by him stated that after the withdrawal of SPG security, he would have to vacate the existing house ’35 Lodhi Estate ‘as the security of Z-Plus category does not provide accommodation. In November last year, the government withdrew the SPG protection of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and gave them Z-Plus category security. Also Read – Political arrogance in Rajasthan, Governor returns for the third time the proposal of Legislative session