Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Lalitpur by way of teach, additionally listened to the issues of porters at Lucknow station

Lalitpur : In the middle of the fertilizer disaster, Congress' Nationwide Common Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Lalitpur on Friday referring to this downside. Right here she's going to meet the circle of relatives of the sufferer farmer. Priyanka has no longer reached Lalitpur by way of highway however by way of teach.

When Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were given down from the teach at Lalitpur railway station, many employees together with former Union Minister Pradeep Aditya Jain welcomed her right here. Her convoy reached the PWD visitor space, the place after a short lived keep, she would cross to Pali or Naya village to fulfill the households of the deceased farmers.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who reached Charbagh railway station within the capital Lucknow on Thursday evening to depart for Lalitpur by way of teach, met the porters. The porters instructed him in regards to the issues associated with his livelihood. He additionally discussed executive overlook throughout the Corona epidemic. All the way through this, the Congress Common Secretary additionally confident him of offering all conceivable assist when the Congress executive got here to energy within the state.

In truth, it’s being instructed that ultimate week in Lalitpur, a farmer status in entrance of the store for fertilizer had died. The Congress alleges that there’s a scarcity of fertilizers in all of the Bundelkhand together with Lalitpur. (Enter – IANS)