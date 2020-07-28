Priyanka Gandhi wrote to Yogi Adityanath, said- fix UP’s law and order, people are upset

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referring to the incidents of kidnapping happening in Uttar Pradesh. In a letter to the Chief Minister, he has said that the law and order of the state should be corrected, the public is worried. In this letter to the Chief Minister, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “The events of Kanpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur will be in your notice. I want to draw your attention to the suffering of a family in Ghaziabad. I have spoken to this family. ” Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi said- there is ‘Jungle Raj’ in UP, has CM Yogi stopped watching the news?

He further wrote, "Ghaziabad businessman Vikram Tyagi has been missing for almost a month. The family fears that he has been kidnapped. Despite repeated requests, no concrete action is being taken by the police-administration. Two days ago a delegation of our party met their family members too. They are very worried and upset. "

He further wrote in the letter, "Please help them and strictly direct the police officers that they be fully assisted." The general secretary said in the letter that kidnapping incidents are increasing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order is deteriorating. At this time, it is the responsibility of the police and administration to take action in these matters with complete promptness and efficiency.