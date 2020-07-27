Priyanka Gandhi’s target, said- ‘Jungle Raj’ is in UP, has CM Yogi stopped watching the news?

new Delhi: Referring to some recent incidents of crime in Uttar Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the ‘Jungle Raj’ is increasing in the state, but the BJP government of the state is doing nothing except for the show. Priyanka Gandhi said that crime is increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order has completely collapsed. Also Read – Sex racket revealed, 7 men arrested with 8 girls from flat in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad

Priyanka also questioned whether Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stopped watching the news? Sharing news related to incidents of crime in Gorakhpur and some other districts, he tweeted, “Has the Uttar Pradesh chief stopped watching the news?” Do not these reports go before the people sitting in the Home Department? Every day new records of Gundaraj are being made in UP. ” Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi called BJP MP over tea, met before vacating the bungalow

The Congress leader alleged, “The kidnapping incident has happened in the Chief Minister’s home area (Gorakhpur). Massacre in Kasganj. But apart from a few transfers for appearances, nothing happens. Jungleraj continues to grow. “Let us know that in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is performing continuously. Strikes are being given Uttar Pradesh state president Ajay Kumar Lallu has been arrested several times for police picket demonstration. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath transferred 15 IPS officers, know who got transferred