Priyasha Bhardwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Priyasha Bhardwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Priyasha Bhardwaj is an Indian actress and widely recognized theatre artist. She labored in information superhighway collection like Aarya, Mirzapur 2 and Made in Heaven. She has been lively in theater arts for a very long time. Priyasha has additionally labored in different tv ads.

Biography

Priyansha Bhardwaj was once born on eighth November in Guwahati ,Assam. She has one sister Nikita Bhardwaj. Bhardwaj began her profession as a theater artist and has labored with many well-known theater teams like The Blind and The Barefoot Theater. She has additionally labored in lots of ads of well-known manufacturers like Dove, ICICI Financial institution, Phillips, FreeCharge and Braitiana and so on.

Bhardwaj has labored in lots of well-known web-series like Made In Heaven as ICU Nurse which aired on Amazon top. The tale revolves round two wedding ceremony planners in Delhi, the place custom jostles with fashionable aspirations towards the backdrop of giant fats Indian weddings revealing many secrets and techniques and lies. She has additionally been a part of Hotstar collection Aarya as Soundarya with Sushmita Sen. She were given reorganization together with her position as Jamuna in Mirzapur 2 which aired on Amazon top.

Bio

Actual Title Priyasha Bhardwaj Nick Title Priyasha Career Theater artist and Actress Date of Delivery 8 November Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized Delivery Position Gauhati, Assam Nationality Indian House The city Gauhati, Assam Circle of relatives Mom : Title Now not Recognized



Father : Now not To be had

Sister: Nikita Bhardwaj (Elder)

Brother: Now not To be had

Husband: Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized School Now not Recognized Instructional Qualification Gradutate Debut Internet Sequence : Made in Heaven (2019) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 54 Kg Determine Dimension 33-26-35 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Studying and Appearing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriend Now not To be had Controversies None Wage(approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Priyasha Bhardwaj

Priyasha Bhardwaj was once born and taken up in Gauhati, Assam.

She has additionally labored as a choreographer and voice-over artist

Bhardwaj began her profession thru a tv business. She has gave the impression in TV ads of Freecharge, Pantaloons, ICICI Financial institution, Philips and so on.

She gave the impression reverse Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in an commercial for Britannia.

She made her performing debut within the information superhighway collection Made in Heaven in 2019. During which she gave the impression in an overly small position of ICU nurse.

She has additionally been featured in lots of movies’ of YouTube Channel ScoopWhoop and Motion pictures within the Blanks.

In 2020, Bhardwaj performed the position of Soundarya within the information superhighway collection Aarya starring Sushmita Sen.

She has labored in different performs in Mumbai’s Barefoot Theatre and The Blind and The Elephant Theatre Team.

She is a animal lover and her puppy’s identify is Odie

