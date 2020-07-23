Priynaka Gandhi New Bungalow: Now Priyanka Gandhi will live in this city, will shift on August 1, know the special features of the new bungalow

new Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will vacate her Lucknow-based government bungalow by the end of this month and shift to Gurgaon. Priyanka Gandhi has been asked to vacate the bungalow by the end of this month. Priyanka will now shift to her house in DLF Aralia in Gurugram’s Sector 42. Now it has not been completely clear that Priyanka will now decide the directions of her politics from here or will shift elsewhere later. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: One more blow to Congress, MLA and Narayan Patel join the BJP

Some such news has also come out which says that Priyanka Gandhi has seen two to three bungalows on rent in Delhi and a decision will be taken in a few days. Let us know that when Priyanka Gandhi was given notice to vacate the bungalow, there was no response from her on this, but the Congress leaders reacted sharply against the government.

Priyanka Gandhi is going to live in the bungalow of Gurugram from August 1, today we are going to tell you some special things about her. Let's see what kind of facilities Priyanka Gandhi is going to get in this new bungalow ..

Priyanka Gandhi’s Gurugram bungalow is spread over a total of 5500 square feet.

High class facilities like gym, tennis court and swimming pool are also available in the premises of this new bungalow.

Let us tell you that Priyanka’s bungalow was purchased when her husband Robert Vadra had a real estate case. According to the Sutras, Robert Vadra bought a total of 41 premium apartments from DLF and sold them all with huge profits.

Some reports have also said that Priyanka Aralia’s house is being shifted, it was bought by Robert Vadra for 11.9 crores.

Although Priyanka Gandhi will shift to Sector 42 in Gurugram on August 1, but preparations for her security have just started.

Priyanka’s household items are already being shifted to Gurugram.

Priyanka Gandhi was allotted 35 Lodhi estates in New Delhi by the central government when she got SPG protection in 1997, but her SPG security was lifted last year.

Priyanka Gandhi will vacate government house completely by 31 July