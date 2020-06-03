Prize Winners Unveiled – Variety

Chinese language social drama movie “Damp Season” was this week named because the Grand Prize winner on the Jeonju Worldwide Movie Pageant. The well-established Korean pageant has been held in largely digital type this 12 months in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the finish of April, pageant organizers confirmed that JIFF would go forward Could 28 to June 6, roughly a month after its common late-April slot. However they stated that it could be stripped all the way down to grow to be “an unique version with no public viewers,” consisting of simply three sections: a global competitors; a Korean competitors; and a contest for Korean-made quick movies. Some movies can be obtainable for public, on-line screening till September 20.

Directed by Gao Ming, who beforehand made 2006 feature-length documentary “Pai Gu,” “Damp Season” tracks the relationships of 4 younger women and men in mega-city Shenzhen.

The pageant held a ceremony with 80 folks in attendance together with chairman Kim Seung-su of the organizing committee, pageant director Lee Joondong, jury members, and a number of the administrators. Gao was not capable of journey and as a substitute despatched a video message of thanks.

Associated Tales

“The eight titles in worldwide competitors addressed globalization, the human struggling attributable to neoliberalism, youth who’re misplaced as the standard household disintegrates, and the existence of a mom determine who comprise and assist the kids residing in social oppression and conventions. These topics aren’t fully irrelevant to the present COVID-19 pandemic, they usually have been instructed in new views via modern methods,” stated the jury in an announcement.

Different prizes went to Argentinian director Clarisa Navas’ “One in a Thousand” which was named as finest image; and to Luis Lopez Carrasco’s “The Yr of the Discovery,” which received the particular jury prize.

The Grand prize within the Korean part was cut up. “Gull,” by Kim Mijo focuses on a middle-aged girl who’s sexually assaulted and fights a battle to regain her rights and dignity. Animated characteristic, “Mother’s Tune” is an examination of a divorced mom’s life, instructed from the attitude of her son.

Pushpendra Singh’s The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs received the NETPAC Award.

The pageant additionally named Park Hyuckjee’s “My Genie” and Eric Baudelaire’s”A Flower Within the Mouth,” because the Jeonju Cinema Venture 2021 titles. These tasks can be funded by Jeonju and introduced as completed movies at subsequent 12 months’s pageant.