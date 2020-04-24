General News

Pro-China Kiribati president loses majority over switch from Taiwan

April 24, 2020
Celebration that switched repute from Taiwan to China remaining 12 months misplaced majority in elections this week over coping with of the switch

China’s diplomatic ambitions inside the Pacific suffered a setback on Wednesday when the party that switched repute from Taiwan to China remaining 12 months misplaced its majority in parliament over its coping with of the switch.

In the second spherical of parliamentary elections, the governing party and allies gained 22 seats out of 45, dealing a blow to President Taneti Maamau, who before now liked a relaxed majority of 31.

