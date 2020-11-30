Problem will be solved soon! Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar convened farmers union meeting yesterday

Farmers Protest: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar has convened a meeting of the Farmers Union on December 1, amid protests by farmers on the borders of Delhi in protest against agricultural laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar has called a meeting of the Farmers Union at Vigyan Bhavan on December 1 at 3 pm. Also Read – Alert to farmers, will block all routes to Delhi; Police increased security

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "When the Farm Laws were introduced, they created some misunderstanding among the farmers. We held two rounds of talks with the peasant leaders – October 14 and November 13. At that time also we had urged them not to go for the agitation and the government is ready for talks. "

He said, "It was decided that the next round of talks would be held on 3 December, but the farmers are agitating, it is winter season and COVID is spread. Therefore the meeting should be held first. Farmer leaders present in the first round of talks have been invited to Vigyan Bhavan at 3 pm on December 1. "

Explain that earlier, the Central Government had fixed the date of the meeting on December 3, which was rejected by the farmers. The farmers said that their issues should be talked about as soon as possible. Considering the increasing size of the farmers’ demonstrations, the Agriculture Minister said on Monday night that the farmers will talk with the union on Tuesday.

This decision of the Agriculture Minister has come a day after the meeting held at the home of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to discuss the issue with senior leaders. Apart from this, a meeting was held at Shah’s residence on Monday morning in which Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other senior BJP leaders were also present.

A day before this meeting, the farmers had refused to go to Burari field. The government had said that it is ready for talks, but at the same time appealed to the farmers to go to Burari Maidan in north-west Delhi.

The announcement was made by the Home Minister two days before the meeting. He had said, “If the farmers unions want to discuss before December 3, then I want to assure all of you that as soon as you transfer your protest to the designated place, our government will take the next day to address your concerns Will chat with you. “