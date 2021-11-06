Problems at the Mexican GP: a stand was left unfinished and fans could not enter

Tier 2A of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome was left unfinished for the Mexican GP (Photo: Twitter / @ gvlo2008)

Finally the Formula 1 in Mexico and did it with Sergio perez as the new sensation of Aztec motorsport, so those who purchased their tickets did not want to miss a single moment of the weekend, which began with the free practice 1 this friday at 11:30 in the morning, in local time.

To the discomfort of some fans, one of the stands of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack It was unable to open its doors as expected due to structural and security failures, so unrest seized all those who were denied access.

The entrance was planned by the gate number 8 of the complex, a place where people began to accumulate from 8 in the morning in search of enjoying the event as much as possible; however, the authorities did not allow access until 11:30 hours, approximately, already with the session started and without the possibility of accessing the seats.

The Grada 2A of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome was closed on Friday during the 2021 Mexican GP (Photo: Twitter / @ DeLaLuzMarianna)

According to the claims on social networks of those present, the organization indicated that they were working to be able to have the seats ready as soon as possible; however, when they entered the perimeter of the stands they realized that the arrangements were not being made.

Minutes later, Civil Protection of Mexico City went to the area and decided to close the city ​​2A circuit, so the activities scheduled for this could not be carried out. Friday, November 5.

“The Mexican GP decided not to open the Tier 2-A of the Orange Zone today Friday, November 5, since it was detected that it still does not meet the quality standard of the event “, reported the organization around 12:30 pm, according to ESPN.

Civil Protection of Mexico City closed Grada 2a of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez during free practices 1 and 2 of the GP of Mexico (Photo: Twitter / @ ricardocarino)

“Attendees will be able to enter the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack through Gate 8 to all service areas located behind the Tier 2-A in Zona NaranjaHowever, it will not be possible to use the stands for today ”, they sentenced.

After the conclusion of the free practice 2 held at 3:00 p.m., the organization has not yet issued an update on whether the stands may be available for the sessions on Saturday and Sunday, days in which the classification and race will take place.

To compensate for the damage and inconvenience, the Grand Prix of Mexico City announced that all those affected who attended today will be able to approach a care module and receive MXN 500 pesos in cash, plus others 500 pesos on a Tarjeta Cashless to be able to spend within the event.

Mexican GP announced compensation for those affected in tier 2A during free practice 1 and 2 on Friday (Photo: Twitter / @ mexicogp)

Some supporters managed to sneak into the lower part of the stands, while elements of civil protection continued to check the facilities. They were eventually evicted, but During the broadcast of the event, some fans were observed in the stands in a prohibited way.

The claim on social networks was total, because in addition to entering the event late, the fans who bought tickets for this area had to settle for watching the practices through a giant screen in the vicinity of the stands.

They also reproached the lack of information and demanded an official statement about what the event holds for those who acquired these tickets, which according to the portal of the Grand Prix of Mexico, they had a cost of MXN 1,500 pesos, the most economical access for the career-

