Problems continue for Nikita Mazepin after being left out of Formula 1: a USD 108 million mansion was confiscated

Nikita Mazepin left F1 this year and now a mansion has been confiscated (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

The Italian authorities confiscated this Monday a mansion valued at €100 million ($108 million) of the russian pilot Nikita Mazepin, within the framework of the economic sanctions imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. It is located in the Villa Rocky Ram, located in Porto Cervo, on the Costa Smeralda, in the northeast of the island of Sardinia.

This bad news for Nikita, 23, adds to the impossibility of continuing to run in Formula 1, after reaching the category with his father’s millions, Dmitry Mazepinan oligarch in the chemical sector related to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Nikita ran in the Máxima in 2021 thanks to his father putting one of his fertilizer companies as the main sponsor of the Haas team, which has been going through delicate financial problems since 2020. Last season he was outclassed by his teammate, Mick Schumacher.

Dmitry and Nikita Mazepin are among the Russian oligarchs and parliamentarians blacklisted by the European Union. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy has blocked hundreds of millions of euros worth of real estate, including villas and luxury yachts from Russian oligarchs.

The Mazepins were always linked to Putin

This year. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) prevented Russian drivers from running under the flag of that country. The Haas team had to withdraw the sponsorship of Mazepin Sr.’s company and his son lost his place in the American team.

In 2022, due to the jump in quality of the Ferrari engines, the North American team improved its performance and even had the chance to score points. Together with the other squad that runs with drivers from Maranello, Alfa Romeo, they achieved an advance in the Constructors’ World Championship table and also in the drivers’ table.

Kevin Magnussen, Mazepin’s replacement, is ninth in the competition with 12 points, while Schumacher has yet to collect. Meanwhile, in the Haas Constructors contest, it is seventh thanks to the Danish units.

However, the improvement in results for now has not brought the economic relief required by the team based in Kannapolis, USA and Banbury, in the United Kingdom. Even when Mazepin left, some rumors indicated that he could be replaced by the structure of the Andretti family, also American, who wants to join the great circus.

KEEP READING

The story of Charles Leclerc, the poor young man from Monaco who became the threat of Verstappen and Hamilton in Formula 1

Another frustration for Hamilton in Formula 1: why he couldn’t fight for the podium in Australia