Problems for Boris Becker: he was found guilty of economic crimes linked to his bankruptcy

Boris Becker was found guilty of four economic crimes in London (Photo: REUTERS)

A jury of the Court of Corona of Southwarkin the south of Londonhas found guilty the former German tennis player Boris Becker of four of the 24 charges that weighed against him for economic crimes related to his bankruptcy. The former number 1 in the world and winner of six Grand Slam trophies will know his sentence in an upcoming hearing, set for the April 29.

Becker He was found guilty this Friday of Theft of assets, non-disclosure of assets and concealment of a debtall related to his personal bankruptcy, tied to a loan of about $3.8 million granted by private bank Arbuthnot Latham to finance a property Mallorca.

The former athlete 54 years filed for bankruptcy in June 2017 in London and was accused of failing to comply with his obligations to disclose information, particularly banking information, as well as being accused of not deliver to his creditors nine trophies and medals from his illustrious record in the circuit ATP.

Boris Becker arrived at court accompanied by his partner, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, and his son Noah (Photo: REUTERS)

The trial against Boris Becker, who has lived in the UK since 2012 and currently works as a sports commentator for television, had started on March 21. The former German tennis player, who won 49 titles In 16 years of professional career, he stated that some of his awards had disappeared and assured that he would deliver them if he knew where they were.

Among the nine awards claimed by his creditors are three Wimbledon trophiestwo trophies from Australian Open and the double Olympic gold medal he won in Barcelona in 1992, a year after reaching the top of the world rankings. Becker won his first Grand Slam on the lawn of All England Tennis Club in 1985when I only had 17 years.

Boris Becker will hear his sentence at an upcoming hearing, set for April 29 (Photo: REUTERS)

He had already auctioned off some of his prizes worth just over USD 900.000 to pay off some of his debts. The prosecution also accused him of failing to declare two properties in Germanyas well as interest on a London flat, and concealing a loan from USD 890.000. At the time of filing for bankruptcy, Boris Becker had debts estimated at up to $65 million.

