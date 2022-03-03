Problems for Nikita Mazepin in Formula 1: Great Britain banned Russian drivers from racing in his country

While his future at Haas is being defined, Nikita Mazepin has already learned that he will not be able to run in Great Britain (Photo: Reuters)

The sanctions of the different federations to the Russian athletes continue in the midst of the advance of that country’s troops on Ukrainian territory. After the multiple decisions that were made in various disciplines, motorsport lives hours of deep tension with its eyes focused mainly on the Formula 1 and the future of the corridor Nikita Mazepin en Haas.

Although the FIA ​​announced that it will allow Russian drivers to race, it ruled that they will not be able to fly their nation’s flag and must participate as neutral athletes under the International Automobile Federation badge. However, a new blow puts Mazepin’s future in F1 at risk: Britain announced that it will suspend the license of Russian and Belarusian brokers until further notice.

In this way, the Haas team could not use Nikita on the 10th date of the Formula 1 championship that will take place on July 3 at the legendary Silverstone racetrack as a result of this determination of Motorsport UK. In any case, the future of Mazepin is not yet clear if you take into account that his own team decided to erase traces of the company’s sponsorship. Uralkali and removed the colors linked to the Russian flag that it had on its bodywork.

While Haas decides internally these days if he leaves Mazepin in his seat and maintains business ties with his father Dmitry -very close to Vladimir Putin-, this measure by Great Britain will also impact other Russian drivers from different motorsport divisions.

Without going any further, the Russian Daniil Kvyat, who until 2020 raced for AlphaTauri, was Alpine’s test driver last season. In addition, Formula 2 – the main hotbed of runners for F1 – lost this year one of its main stars, the Russian Robert Schwartzmanwho was advertised as a test driver for Ferrari.

“No Russian/Belarus licensed teams are approved to participate in motorsport competitions in the UK. No Russian/Belarussian licensed competitor and official are approved to participate in motorsport events in the UK. No Russian/Belarus national symbols, colors or flags (on uniform, team and car) will be displayed at Motorsport UK permitted events. Motorsport UK’s decision was made in full consultation with the UK government and national sporting governing bodies to ensure there is a unilateral response to the crisis.” The Sun.

The panorama of the division may begin to be seen more clearly from the next March 11 when the last days of testing begin in Bahrain until the 13th of that month and as a prelude to what will be the premiere of the calendar: on March 20 at the Sakhir International Circuit, in Bahrain.

