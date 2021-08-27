Problems for the Argentine team: the 21 cited by Scaloni who would not play the triple qualifying date

Lionel Scaloni would have several casualties on his list (REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino)

The war and the crossfire do not cease. A few days before the start of a triple date of the South American Qualifiers, The Spanish League, the Premier League and the Italian Serie A were against giving up their players to play these matches.

The English tournament was the first to go on stage and declare that it has no intention of giving up its athletes. This announcement generated a domino effect, since the Spanish contest was added and then the Italian; although with a caveat, since in this case they will give the last word to the clubs.

“The National Professional League Series A announces that on the occasion of the FIFA window of September 2021, it will support the decision of its clubs not to release players called up by the national teams to play in their countries. In Italy a fiduciary isolation is foreseen in accordance with the provisions of the current law in the framework of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Otherwise, FIFA’s decision not to extend the exceptions to the calls of countries where there is still a quarantine obligation upon return (FIFA circular 1749) and the different limitations related to the spread of the pandemic, would create competitive disparities. for teams that allow their members to travel to these countries ”, they explained in a statement.

Different is the case of La Liga, which in the last hours took a step forward despite Gianni Infantino’s request. The teams unanimously voted “the impossibility of their displacement with their respective teams” to the players summoned for the Conmebol World Cup windows that are scheduled from September 2 to 10 and October 7 to 12. They also expressed that they are willing to take “precautionary measures before the competent judicial body in order to protect the rights and interests of the competition and the affected clubs.”

This situation generated a great headache for several selected. One of the most affected is Argentina, the brand new champion of the Copa América. In the event that FIFA is unable to reverse this situation, Lionel Scaloni would lose 21 players to face Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.

Of those mentioned, in England are goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), defender Cristian Romero (Tottenham) and midfielders Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) and Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham). The bloodletting becomes much greater with those who are active in Spain: Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal), Gonzalo Montiel (Seville), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Marcos Acuña (Seville), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), Guido Rodríguez (Betis ), Alejandro Gómez (Seville) and Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid).

In Serie A, on the other hand, there are Juan Musso (Atalanta), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Nicolás González ( Fiorentina), Joaquín Correa (brand new Inter reinforcement) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

With these 21 absences, the technical director of the Albiceleste He would only have 9 footballers available from his original roster, who work in Argentina, Portugal, the Netherlands, France and Germany. Goalkeeper Franco Armani (River), defenders Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) and Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), midfielders Exequiel Palacios (Bayern Leverkusen) and Leandro Paredes (PSG) and forwards Lionel Messi (PSG) , Ángel Di María (PSG) and Julián Álvarez (River).

Argentina’s first game will be on Thursday, September 2, against Venezuela in Caracas, with arbitration by Uruguayan Leodan González. On Sunday 5 they will meet again with Neymar’s Brazil. This time they will face off at Neo Química (Corinthians’ home) and the person in charge of delivering justice will be the Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela. Then it will close at home on Thursday 9 against Bolivia, at the Monumental, with the possibility of having an audience in the stands. Peruvian Kevin Ortega will be the main judge.

Currently the national team appears in the second position in the standings with 12 units (3 wins and 3 draws), 6 from the Verdeamarela, leader with ideal score. Ecuador (9), Uruguay (8), Colombia (8) and Paraguay (7) appear one step behind.

