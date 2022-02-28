Problems on PC do not stop Elden Ring, which returns to record players on Steam

The launch of FromSoftware closes its first weekend surpassing its peak of concurrent users again.

February 28, 2022

It’s on everyone’s lips: Elden Ring It is serving as one of the great releases of 2022, and this was demonstrated by its first player figures. The title of FromSoftware It is accumulating a lot of success on PC and consoles, but in the case of its version for computers, it has aroused a multitude of negative reviews.

Reviews have changed to mostly positiveSince its premiere last Friday, February 25, users of Steam have been watching how game optimization is not the best, so several systems encounter problems running it correctly. This has caused the game’s store page on Valve’s platform to display an average of varied reviews in its first hours, although after the passing of the hours they have become mostly positive.

However, all these initial complications are not having an impact on the success of the title at the player level. Elden Ring marked a high figure on its first day, but during this weekend it has exceeded it again with 891,638 simultaneous players, according to official Steam data. This has allowed it to reach the seventh position of the most played games in the history of the platform.

In fact, the top seller on Steam is entirely starring Elden Ring. The first place is occupied by the standard edition, the second by the reservations of the normal edition, the third by the Deluxe edition and the fifth by the reservations of this same Deluxe edition:

In addition to PC, FromSoftware’s game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and at 3DGames we have offered you seven key tips to help you start your game. We have also been able to review it and, despite the Long duration From his experience, we have left you an Elden Ring analysis in progress so you can check what we think.

