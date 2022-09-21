Problems return to Dark Souls 3 on Steam: FromSoftware confirms a new setback

The Japanese company has indicated that this problem affects online gaming again.

It seems that FromSoftware is having quite a bit of trouble finishing up the setbacks in Dark Souls III. A few weeks ago they already reported that online services on PC were working again. Yes, in Dark Souls 1 and 2 still unable to access multiplayer features. Now, according to what FromSoftware itself has confirmed, they are back to the old ways of the past few months.

There is a confirmed issue with DARK SOULS III online play on Steam. We are investigating the source of the problemFromSoftwareThe official dark souls twitter account has confirmed that there is a new problem for the Dark Souls 3 online, as announced: “At this time, there is a confirmed problem with the online game of DARK SOULS III through the Steam platform. We are investigating the source of the problem and we will inform you as soon as further details are available,” the statement said.

They also wanted to thank you for your patience. This is a key feature that Dark Souls 3 lovers missed and that for a few weeks they have enjoyed again. In consoles there was no problem, so the only ones affected have been PC users. FromSoftware has not confirmed what setback it is, so it only remains to wait for the same announcement from a few weeks ago.

Dark Souls online features on PC they deactivated several months ago due to a security breach that led to the closure of the PvP servers. However, in Elden Ring there is no problem, and the truth is that your success it has also been based on the entertainment that multiplayer brings. If you dare you can read the analysis of Elden Ring, made by Alejandro Pascual. We also invite you to read the Elden Ring guide so that don’t break so easily.

