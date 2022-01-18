Problems with Wordle? Solve before the third try with these tips and tricks

And Wordle it’s hard for you sometimes, we assure you that it’s not because you lack vocabulary or do it too sleepy: what you needed was a good guide with tips and tricks! Note that Josh Wardle’s game is actually nothing more than a kind of Mastermind in which the elements to guess are letters.

Before continuing to talk about the subject, we anticipate that we are going to focus on the English version, because the Spanish copy it’s still not as polished and looks less inspired. With this, since we are left without “Doña ñ”, we have 26 letters to play with in combination.

On the other hand, we assume that you know how the game works. In any case, the first game always serves as a tutorial to get going, so if you have doubts, just play. We assure you that although having a good vocabulary helps, sometimes it is as simple as follow basic guidelines to play with advantage and then throw trial and error. Come on, Slowly and with nice handwriting.

Basic tips to not lose your mind in Wordle

respect the positions

The first thing is to avoid missteps following the mechanics of the game. If you try a word and see that a letter is placed where it shouldn’t, avoid proposing a new word with that letter in the same place. We tell you the same with the letters that are not there or those that you have guessed right.

Some words repeat letters!

Surely playing you have already found some solution —too late— that contained two letters. When you propose a word and a consonant or vowel is marked in green, you have to keep in mind that it will not be marked if there is another position for that same letter.

Skip the tracks

By associative memory it is easy to keep the same word that you have just proposed hanging around your head, preventing you from come up with a new one. Try to take your eyes off the game columns – where your previous proposals are -, look at the keyboard below or even take it to a piece of paper. You will see how you start to get new ideas already refresh your brain.

Take your time

We already know that you are wishing share a good result on Twitter or in a group of friends, but here nobody is forcing you to play fast. The idea is to have fun in a stimulating way, not compete. As with any intellectual exercise, you need to give your bogeyman time to gain perspective and embrace new concepts.

play more

Do you remember Brain Training? Contrary to what the ads said, that game did not help you to stimulate your brain in general, but to make it adapt to the same exercises by doing them over and over again, allowing you to consistently get better scores.

The brain is a plastic organ that adapts to what you throw at it, but progressively, while we rest and let it breathe. The same goes for instruments, wow! Based on playing Wordle you’ll get used to its mechanics and you’ll start to better understand what the game is asking you for every day.

Avoid cheating and, above all, respect others

Obviously looking for a solution. it’s going to spoil you completely the experience, even if you are very desperate, but even looking for some clue (such as an application to find words that begin or end in a specific way) you will be quite sorry that you did not try it yourself.

On the other hand, be careful not to give too many clues or, worse, publish any screenshots! settle for share the map of hits and attempts, which is enough to brag about.



If you notice, this turn has been a bit of a waste for repeating that “d”.

The best words to start a game of Wordle

The folks at Wired have done us the favor of looking at the most commonly used letters in English. Thanks to them —and to the cryptographers of the world, which is a bit of what is done in Wordle— we already know that it is more likely to find a word with the “e” than with the “q”.

Evidently, the research methodology of these data may not be adapted to a context so precise like a game that uses a limited lexicographical base adapted to a game in the middle of 2022, but to list a list of tentative words for that first attempt at the game is great.

Words for the first round

Since we need words of five letters, the ideal is to form a proposal that includes at least two vowels and the most used consonants:

NOTES RESIN TARES SENOR

Words for the second round

Obviously, for the second proposal, if you have been unlucky and have not colored any letters, try these words that cover the letters that the first ones have not cleared. Eye, they are in order compared to the previous four: