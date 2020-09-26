Procession was taken without permission, case filed against Tejashwi, Tej Pratap and Pappu Yadav

Patna: Patna city for taking out a procession against Bihar’s main opposition party RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Jan Adhikar Party (Jap) leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and 150 others for protesting against agricultural bills. An FIR has been lodged in the Kotwali police station. Also Read – I will never forget the spread of Corona virus infection from China: Donald Trump

Several farmer organizations and opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), protested and took out a procession in the state capital on Friday, calling the three agricultural bills passed by Parliament as anti-farmer.

Kotwali police station president Sunil Kumar said that on the basis of the complaint made by the magistrate, this FIR has been registered. Nominated FIRs have been registered against five people, including Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jan Adhkar Party (Jap) leader Pappu Yadav, while 150 others have been named as non-named accused. An FIR has been registered against him for taking out a protest march without permission.

The police station president said that under the various relevant sections of Indian Penal Legislation (Bhadvi) and Disaster Management Act-2005 against these leaders and unnamed persons, the said FIR has been carried out on the protest march on Bailey Road in Patna city, where any There is a ban on such protests.

Let us tell you that on Friday, these bills were called “anti-farmer and aimed at privatizing the agricultural sector”. Tejashwi was leading the protest march on a tractor, while his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was sitting on the hood of the tractor during the protest.

The march, which did not follow the norms of social distance, began at 10 Circular Road, the residence of RJD national vice-president Rabri Devi before closing at the RJD office at Veer Chand Patel Path.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar, the minister of the Information and Public Relations Department and a spokesperson of the ruling party JDU in Bihar along with the BJP, sat on top of the tractor hood on Tejashwi to drive the said tractor which belonged to a person named Krishna Rai without license and Tej Pratap. Accused of violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

Protests by the Congress, leftist parties, Pappu Yadav-led Jan Adhikar Party and other parties and organizations against agrarian bills were also held across the state on Friday, during which there were clashes between BJP and Jap workers in Patna.

During the protest, a large number of BJP workers started coming out of the party office and lathi and damaged their vehicle after the Jap workers went to the BJP state headquarters in Patna and shouted anti-Narendra Modi slogans. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal had alleged that his party office was attacked, that farmers will give a befitting reply to the opposition parties in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He alleged that the opposition leaders are trying to mislead the farmers by spreading lies as the bill passed by Parliament is for the economic prosperity of the farmers.